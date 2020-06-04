German Soccer League Backs Players Over Protests Against George Floyd's Death

German soccer federation has said it will not punish players for protesting against the tragic death of George Floyd as multiple players voiced their concerns over racial discrimination and hate crimes. The association said the players have its respect and support to raise their voices against discrimination.

Bundesliga to allow support for Floyd

“The DFB has made a strong stand against any form of racism, discrimination or violence and stands for tolerance, openness and diversity, values which are also anchored in the DFB’s statutes. Therefore the players’ actions have our respect and our understanding,” the association said in a statement.

The statement comes a day after FIFA urged football clubs and organisers on to apply “common sense” and consider not sanctioning players for standing in solidarity with George Floyd's protestors during matches.

“FIFA fully understands the depth of sentiment and concerns expressed by many footballers in light of the tragic circumstances of the George Floyd case. The application of the laws of the game approved by the IFAB is left for the competitions' organisers, which should use common sense and have in consideration the context surrounding the events," the governing body said in a statement.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho was booked for taking off his jersey during a Bundesliga match so he could display a T-shirt emblazoned with “Justice for George Floyd."

Dortmund teammate Achraf Hakimi and Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie carried the same messages on their body which was considered a technical breach of the game's laws that led to Germany soccer federation dubbing it a disciplinary case despite expressing pride in their actions.

George Floyd's death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis earlier last week. As per reports, Floyd was arrested by the local police in Minneapolis for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by a police officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass protests in various parts of the US. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

