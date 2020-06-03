Black Lives Matter: How PL Clubs Supported George Floyd protest, Blackout Tuesday Campaign

Following the tragic George Floyd death due to police brutality in the USA last week, the sporting world has taken a massive step towards spreading the 'Black Lives Matter' message. A number of Premier League clubs and players have taken a stance against racism in football with the 'Blackout Tuesday' slogans on social media. The 'Black Lives Matter' and 'Blackout Tuesday' slogans come after the death of 46-year-old unarmed African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis who was pinned down and choked to death by a police officer.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Have Scored 110 Hat-tricks Jointly, Juve Ace Leads With 56

Black Lives Matter: Liverpool and Chelsea lead from the front

Premier League leaders Liverpool were the first club in the Premier League to issue the 'Black Lives Matter' slogan. The Liverpool squad was seen pictured around the centre circle at Anfield taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Reports from BBC claim that Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum initiated the Black Lives Matter movement at the club following the George Floyd death. Chelsea were the next team to join the Black Lives Matter movement with their squad and staff members pictured at the Cobham training ground. While kneeling down on one knee, Chelsea formed the letter H, for humans, to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Newcastle United also posed with their squad kneeling on one knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Before training at Cobham this morning, the Chelsea players and coaching staff formed the letter H, for humans, and knelt in a show of support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement. pic.twitter.com/yI6kAywa93 — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 2, 2020

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba Show Support For Blackout Tuesday

Blackout Tuesday: Premier League clubs join hands following George Floyd death

Blackout Tuesday was part of the campaign that called for people to stand up in support of the African-American community against injustice and racism. All 20 Premier League clubs took part in the Blackout Tuesday campaign with messages on social media to join the George Floyd protests. The teams in the Premier League stood together in unity for the Blackout Tuesday movement and showcased their support on social media. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City opted to donate two anti-discrimination charities to show continued work and support against racism. A number of Premier League stars also voiced their opinions over the Blackout Tuesday campaign in a bid to combat racism.

We stand together in solidarity with our friends in America and around the world. We are donating to two anti-discrimination charities to support their continued work to educate against racism. pic.twitter.com/0NHQWCn8NH — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 2, 2020

We stand against racism.



We stand side by side with our black community.



We stand with our black players of the past, present and future.



We celebrate diversity.



We belong together. pic.twitter.com/udCfuZzxgU — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 2, 2020

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Puts Exit Rumours To Rest By Choosing To Stay At Barcelona This Summer

There is No Place for Racism

Not in Football, Not in the World.

Together we must make a difference. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/H0ryPkXo78 — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) June 2, 2020

A little vid on my thoughts. I haven’t got the answers, I just know what’s going on is wrong and it needs to change. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/XrmlhD8Wzb — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) June 2, 2020

Premier League return set for June 17

The Premier League return date has been set for June 17 and the first two games to kick off the restart of the season will be Manchester City vs Arsenal and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United. The resumption of football on June 17 will see football in England's top tier return after a halt of over three months due to the coronavirus crisis. Liverpool remain a staggering 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City and require just two more wins to lift their first league title in 30 years.

ALSO READ: Timo Werner Transfer: PL Clubs Have 12 Days To Trigger RB Leipzig Star's £49m Clause