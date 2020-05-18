Bundesliga Table, Highlights, Matchday 26 Results As Dortmund, Bayern Munich Bag Wins

After two months in lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus, the Bundesliga marked its return on May 16. However, this time around, there were no fans and ultras, for which the Bundesliga is famously known for. The marked absence of the fans was done to ensure the social distancing norms as put out by the government of Germany are implemented in letter and spirit. After a thrilling weekend, here's a look at the Bundesliga highlights, Bundesliga results and the Bundesliga table.

Bundesliga highlights: Hertha Berlin vs Hoffenheim

Hertha Berlin defeated Hoffenheim on Matchday 26, putting three past their opponents. Apart from an own goal from Kevin Akpoguma, Vedad Ibisevic and Mattheus Cunha scored on the Bundesliga return to ensure Hoffenheim occupy the ninth spot on the Bundesliga points table.

Bundesliga highlights: Wolsfburg vs Augsburg, Dortmund vs Schalke

And your Man of the Match is...Julian Brandt! 🏅



A top performance from a top player 👏 pic.twitter.com/VJ0cFbeHDX — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 17, 2020

Wolfsburg emerged victorious against a managerless-Augsburg, defeating them 2-1. While Renato Steffen scored the opener for Wolfsburg, Tin Jedvaj equalised for his side. However, Daniel Ginzcek scored in injury time to win the game for Wolfsburg.

Placed second on the points table, Dortmund put four past Schalke, courtesy of a brace from Raphael Guerreiro as well as goals from Erling Haaland and Thorgan Hazard. On the other hand, a clueless Schalke failed to open the scoring, suffering the brunt of Dortmund's blistering counter-attacking football.

Bundesliga highlights: Dusseldorf vs Paderborn, RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg, Monchengladbach vs Frankfurt

Dusseldorf vs Paderborn and RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg ended in respective disappointing draws. Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1. While Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram and Ramy Bensebaini scored for Monchengladbach, Andre Silva scored the only goal for Frankfurt. The game between FC Koln and Mainz ended in a 2-2 draw, with Mark Uth, Florian Kainz, Taiwo Awoniyi and Pierre Kunde making it to the scoresheet.

Bundesliga Highlights: Bayern Munich defeat Union Berlin

Leaders Bayern Munich managed to maintain their lead on the top of Bundesliga points table as they defeated Union Berlin 2-0. Robert Lewandowski and Benjamin Pavard scored for the Bavarians to clinch an all-important three points at the An der Alten Forsterei.

Bundesliga results, Bundesliga table

Bayern Munich lead the Bundesliga table with 58 points to their name. The Bavarians are followed by Borussia Dortmund, with 54 points in 26 games. Borussia Monchengladbach occupy the third spot on the Bundesliga table with 51 points, with RB Leipzig losing an opportunity to move up the ladder after their draw against Freiburg. They occupy the fourth spot with 50 points.

