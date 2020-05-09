Bundesliga Return: Borussia Monchengladbach Train In Front Thousands Of Cardboard Fans

With the Bundesliga return date confirmed for May 16, German clubs have begun their full training sessions. However, with 4,500 seats occupied in the stadium, Borussia Monchengladbach had some company to get used to during their training session on Saturday. This is courtesy of the Borussia Monchengladbach cardboard fans pictures replacing the original ones.

Bundesliga return: Monchengladbach cardboard fans witness training sessions

Earlier this week, the Bundesliga return was confirmed for May 16. The Bundesliga return will see football resume after a 61-day hiatus caused by the coronavirus Germany crisis. Teams in the German top tier have already begun their training sessions as the Bundesliga return is only a week away.

Sitting in 4th place on the Bundesliga table, Borussia Monchengladbach also returned to training at Borussia Park and were greeted by their supporters, well, at least their by their smiling pictures. The Borussia Monchengladbach cardboard fans occupied 4,500 seats in attendance at the stadium when the Monchengladbach stars took to the field for their practise drills. Here are some pictures of Borussia Monchengladbach's training session on Saturday;

It is reported by ESPN that more than 12,000 Monchengladbach cardboard fans will take their seats in the stadium over the next few weeks following the Bundesliga return. By spending €19 each, a number of Monchengladbach cardboard fans will make their presence felt inside the stadium as games will be held behind closed doors upon the Bundesliga return. The sum of money generated from the cardboard cut-outs will go towards charitable institutes that have been providing aid during the coronavirus Germany situation.

We've got ourselves a few away fans at BORUSSIA-PARK 🧐#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/BHCxyUuKdN — Gladbach (@borussia_en) May 6, 2020

Coronavirus Germany: Coronavirus cases in Germany

A majority of clubs returned to training in April in preparation for the Bundesliga return. The coronavirus Germany situation has seemingly been handled relatively well in comparison to the other countries in Europe which is why the Bundesliga return is only a week away. Coronavirus cases in Germany recently crossed 17,500 but according to Worldometer, 143,300 have recovered while 7,510 deaths have been recorded.

