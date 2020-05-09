Premier League Return: No VAR And 5 Subs, How Fans Reacted To Changes In The Game

The coronavirus UK death toll has overtaken Spain and Italy in the past week to make it the worst-affected nation in Europe at present. Government officials are working round the clock to ensure normalcy returns as soon as possible. A possible Premier League return has been touted to be in the works with league officials plotting 'Project Restart'. However, there will be certain changes in place if and when the season resumes, something which has triggered mixed emotions amongst Premier League fans.

As of 9am 8 May, there have been 1,631,561 tests, with 97,029 tests on 7 May.



1,207,069 people have been tested of which 211,364 tested positive.



As of 5pm on 7 May, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 31,241 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/5wqGNFfCfM — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) May 8, 2020

Premier League return: VAR cancellation, five substitutions rule, how fans reacted to the suggested changes

The predicted Premier League return (subject to confirmation) will see the implementation of two crucial alterations - VAR cancellation and the five substitutions rule. FIFA approved the five substitutions rule that will be applied to all major leagues across the globe. However, to avoid disruption to an ongoing match, each team will only have three opportunities to make substitutions during the 90 minutes.

The substitutions can also be made at half-time and will be temporary until FIFA authorities say otherwise. This has been done in order to reduce player fatigue in what is predicted to be a packed fixture schedule in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, VAR will be suspended in order to reduce the time taken in games and thus reduce the pressure that players and referees have to suffer on a regular basis ahead of a possible Premier League return.

Premier League return: See how fans have reacted to VAR cancellation and the five substitutions rule

I think the “only three opportunities” is HUGE here. I don’t have a problem with increasing the number of subs, my issue would be if teams tried to use it to time waste. This eliminates that 👏🏾 https://t.co/zN0jIYQhmq — Aaron West (@oeste) May 8, 2020

Why change the rules? I understand the substitution rule change but leagues don’t have to use VAR? Surely it’s an argument the teams in the lower end of the table can make if they ultimately end up relegated? #PremierLeague — Callum Thompson (@Tcallum94) May 8, 2020

Dropping VAR & allowing 5 subs strips away everything that was done in the season. Teams may have been better off already. Ridiculous. Just end the season ffs #PremierLeague #NUFC — H (@ItsReallyHass) May 8, 2020

Liverpool have had 12 VAR reviews at Anfield so far this season, joint 12th in the Premier League. 📺 pic.twitter.com/pYRnMBI5Y6 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) May 8, 2020

