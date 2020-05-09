Manchester City Star Kevin De Bruyne Reveals How Intense Pep Guardiola Is With Tactics

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne lifted the lid on working with manager Pep Guardiola. Despite offering an insight into some of the more demanding Pep Guardiola tactics, Kevin De Bruyne revealed why he avoids a close personal relationship with the Manchester City manager. Although De Bruyne has found Guardiola's tactics at Manchester City relatively, the Belgian maestro claimed it can be extremely challenging for some players at the club.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Leads His Barcelona Teammates Back In First Training Session After Lockdown

Kevin De Bruyne compares Pep Guardiola tactics to NFL

De Bruyne recently spoke to Los Angeles Lakers star Alex Caruso with Bleacher Report and discussed the difference in tactics between the NFL and Premier League football. De Bruyne used Pep Guardiola as an example to illustrate his point on how the Manchester City boss can 'blow off heads' with an overload of information. De Bruyne added, "In football, you have tactics, but it's not like the NFL" and explained how a new player at the club can feel the burden of tactical information overload from the Spanish manager.

ALSO READ: Pep Guardiola And The Dark Cloud Of The "Chequebook Manager"

De Bruyne has been at Manchester City since 2015 and moved to the Etihad one season before the Man City owners brought in Guardiola. Although De Bruyne declared that he found it easy to adapt to Guardiola's philosophy, the 28-year-old maintains a certain distance from his coach on a personal level. Pep Guardiola has also been hailed as a master tactician by a number of pundits due to his ability to get the best out of his players during stints at three different clubs in his career. In spite of being a master at man-management, the 49-year-old tends to avoid building a close personal relationship with his players as some stars including Zlatan Ibrahimovic accused him of 'favouritism' in the past.

ALSO READ: Browns Re-sign WR Higgins After Stunted 2019 Season

3 - Kevin De Bruyne is the first player in Premier League history to provide 15+ assists in three different campaigns. Genius. #SHUMNC pic.twitter.com/yMrOqpLsRW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2020

De Bruyne's Manchester City career so far

Since arriving at Manchester City nearly five years ago from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg, De Bruyne has become the chief operator for notching up assists and scoring goals for the Premier League side. The attacking midfielder has won the Premier League on two occasions. De Bruyne has also won the League Cup four times and added one FA Cup under his belt at the blue side of Manchester. Man City and Kevin De Bruyne are yet to taste Champions League success.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Italy: Eriksen Forced To Stay At Inter Milan Facility After Police Warning