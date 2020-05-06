Bundesliga Chaos: After Leaked Reports Of May 22 Return, May 15 Return Back On Cards

Initial reports claimed that German Chancellor Angela Merkel slammed the brakes on the potential Bundesliga return with no games to be played before May 22. However, updated reports suggest that the Bundesliga return is set to take place on May 15 itself as the league's medical team cut short the two-week quarantine period to insisting that one week should be sufficient. The sensational U-turn of the Bundesliga could see the resumption of football in less than 10 days.

Germany lift restrictions as Bundesliga return nears

As Germany lift restrictions, paving the way for small shops and businesses to reopen, football fans that expected the Bundesliga return on May 15 were initially handed a setback. Having initially postponed the Bundesliga return from May 9 to May 15, a green light was set to be signalled for the latter date. However. German news outlet DPA reported that Angela Merkel will not allow the return of football until May 22 at least. Angela Merkel reportedly demanded a two-week quarantine period for footballers due to the spike in coronavirus cases in Germany. Three players from Cologne also tested positive for coronavirus, however, according to the updated reports, Angela Merkel has greenlit the May 15 Bundesliga return date.

Looks like we’ll have to wait til at least May 22nd for the 🇩🇪 Bundesliga to return. League was hopeful to restart May 15, but with 3 new Covid cases at FC Cologne last week, Angela Merkel this morning has ordered all clubs to isolate for 14 days — Brendan Dunlop (@Brendan_Dunlop) May 6, 2020

Germany lift Restrictions: Bundesliga return on track for May 15

According to recent reports, the Bundesliga return date is set for May 15 itself, discarding the need for players to spend two weeks in quarantine. Leaks in the media have suggested that the two-week quarantine period will be reduced to just seven days meaning Bundesliga action will resume on May 15. The medical team from the Bundesliga has suggested that players will need only one week of self-isolation before the resumption of the German top flight.

Update! Merkel's initial proposal (leaked to media) demanded "a two-week quarantine" for Bundesliga clubs. A second version has now crucially removed the "two-week" bit. One week, as per the league's medical paper, might be seen as sufficient - which would bring us back to May 15 — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) May 6, 2020

Germany lift restrictions: Bundesliga return still in doubt

A series of events over the past week raised further concern over the possible resumption of the Bundesliga. Hertha Berlin striker Salomon Kalou was suspended by the club after violating hygiene protocols. A few days later, 11 players from the top two football leagues in Germany tested positive for coronavirus. According to Worldometer, coronavirus cases in Germany rose to 167,007 with 6,993 fatalities.

