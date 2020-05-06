Neymar Poses With Kobe Bryant's Lakers Jersey Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Paris Saint Germain superstar Neymar once again sent social media into a frenzy by donning the Kobe Bryant Lakers jersey. Late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash earlier in January but Neymar continues to remember the NBA great months after his death. In his latest Instagram post, Neymar was spotted in the Kobe Bryant Lakers jersey, paying a simple tribute to the five-time NBA champion as the PSG star continues to remain in lockdown.

Neymar in lockdown: Neymar sports Kobe Bryant Lakers jersey

Neymar recently celebrated PSG winning their ninth Ligue 1 title after the French top flight was prematurely called off. However, Neymar continues to grab headlines off the pitch. On Tuesday, Neymar wore a Kobe Bryant Lakers jersey in remembrance of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who lost his life in a helicopter crash on January 26th earlier this year. The social media post was captioned '#KB24' in a simple tribute to the 'Black Mamba'.

Neymar arrived in his homeland of Rio de Janeiro in March after the Ligue 1 season was suspended and continues to remain in quarantine amid the coronavirus crisis. Following his post to remember Kobe, the Lakers replied with the comment, 'Can’t go wrong in purple and gold'. The Western Conference leaders opted to retire jersey numbers '24' and '8' as a sign of respect for Kobe Bryant after his death.

Neymar on Kobe Bryant death

Earlier in April, Neymar spoke to Vogue Men Arabia and revealed how the death of Kobe Bryant 'deeply affected' him on the inside. The Copa America winner explained that he met with Kobe Bryant on several occasions in Paris and knew the 'person behind the athlete' which made his relationship with the NBA icon 'very special'. Neymar also said that sports lost a great icon and a 'great guy' with the passing of the Lakers great.

