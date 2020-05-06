Thibaut Courtois Claims It’s 'wrong' To Crown Barcelona Champions If Season Is Cancelled

Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois has claimed that it would be 'wrong' to crown Barcelona champions of LaLiga if the remainder of the season is cancelled. The LaLiga return has been put into doubt with Spain deeply affected by the coronavirus outbreak with reports of the Spanish top-flight potentially being cancelled. Amid rumours of a potential LaLiga return by June, Thibaut Courtois has revealed that current leaders Barcelona should not be awarded the title just yet as Real Madrid are only two points behind, with 11 games remaining.

LaLiga standings: Thibaut Courtois on Barcelona being awarded title

If the LaLiga standings followed Ligue 1 protocol, Barcelona would be awarded the top-flight title. Barcelona sit just two points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid with 11 games remaining. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois spoke about the scenario on his website and revealed why he does not believe Barcelona should be awarded the title just yet.

Thibaut Courtois stated that the 13-time European champions have a great chance of grabbing pole position if a LaLiga return is on the cards. Thibaut Courtois explained that its a different situation with Premier League leaders Liverpool due to their unassailable lead. However, in Spain, awarding Barcelona the title would be 'wrong', as Thibaut Courtois claims it's too early to confirm a champion if it is based on current LaLiga standings.

💥THIS IS FOR THE FANS: an interview about football, staying fit, family life, and fans. 🙏 These days I appreciate your support more than ever. I've used this standstill to create a site where I can share my stories with you on https://t.co/8GBb4Ce1bN 👈 pic.twitter.com/USxqyad82F — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) May 5, 2020

LaLiga return on the horizon as training sessions set to resume

According to reports from ESPN, Thibaut Courtois and his Real Madrid teammates will arrive at the club's Valdebebas training ground on Wednesday for coronavirus testing. A possible LaLiga return remains on the cards as players are expected to resume training sessions from Monday onwards if things go smoothly with their medical results. Facilities have already been disinfected this week and prepared for use as Real Madrid aim to step up their training for the resumption of LaLiga.

