Bundesliga Return In May Unlikely After Germany Extends National Lockdown: Report

German Chancellor Angela Markel has extended the lockdown in the country amidst the Germany coronavirus menace. The lockdown extension has shattered the proposed return for the Bundesliga. The league has been under suspension since March as new regulations suggest that not more than two people can gather at a place.

Bundesliga return: Germany extends lockdown

Bundesliga CEO Christian Seifert has been optimistic about the return of the competition from next month. However, in an interview with the New York Times, he has claimed that it takes around 240 people to stage one Bundesliga game. But with the lockdown being extended with new guidelines, it will be an uphill task to host the games.

Bundesliga suspended: Uphill task to ensure Bundesliga return

The lockdown has been extended until August, which might make it difficult to play the next season as well. Germany’s federal polity is also likely to pose complications for Bundesliga. It is reported that despite the country lifting lockdown in the future, each of the 16 states possesses the authority to decide on the games.

Bundesliga return: Clubs suffer heavy financial loss

Several top clubs are likely to be reduced to ruins amid the financial crisis that has ensued due to the suspension of Bundesliga. Clubs like Schalke 04 and Paderborn might find it difficult to cope with the financial crisis if the Bundesliga return is delayed. Paderborn’s Managing Director Martin Przondziono said that they can barely manage to survive within the next two months since they heavily rely on revenues provided by TV broadcasters.

Bundesliga return: Germany affected by coronavirus

Broadcasters are yet to pay the £264 million revenue ($330 million) to teams, which they will by May 2. In Germany, more than 138,000 coronavirus cases have been reported, while 4,105 people have succumbed in the Germany coronavirus situation. This might mean that the competition will not resume anytime soon.

