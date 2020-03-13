After Premier League And FA Cup, Bundesliga Suspended Till April 2 Because Of Coronavirus

The passionate football fans have no other choice but to wait for their favourite teams like FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund to be seen indulging in an aggressive competition on the field as the German Bundesliga has been suspended till April 2 due to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) which has spread its tentacles all over the world.

German Bundesliga suspended till April 2nd

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the German Football League issued a statement that due to current developments in connection with the coronavirus, the 26th matchday of the Bundesliga has been suspended till April 2.

"The background is, among other things, that during the day suspected infection with the Coronavirus in the vicinity of several clubs and their teams arose and further infections cannot be excluded. Previously, in the 2nd Bundesliga after the professional team from Hanover 96, home quarantine was also prescribed for the entire 1. FC Nuremberg team by the local health authority. In the international break between all clubs, taking into account the knowledge then available, for example also with regard to the international game calendar, the course of action should remain unchanged. The goal is still to end the season by summer - from a sporting point of view, but especially because an early end of the season could have existential consequences for some clubs", the statement read.

Nach aktuellen Entwicklungen in Zusammenhang mit dem #Corona-Virus: #DFL beschließt Verlegung des 26. Spieltags der #Bundesliga und 2. Bundesliga ➡️ https://t.co/1YLxW9rcco pic.twitter.com/9jJaADVEtC — DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga (@DFL_Official) March 13, 2020

Other global football leagues have also been postponed

Apart from Bundesliga, other global football events like the Premier League (EPL), Major Soccer League (MSL), the FA Cup, EFL, FA Women's Super League (WSL), etc. have been postponed.

