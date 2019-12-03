BUR Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And Match Details

Burnley host defending Premier Leaguee champions - Manchester City - at Turf Moor on Matchday 15 of the English Premier League. Man City were pegged back further in the Premier League 2019-20 title race as they registered a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United at St James Park over the weekend.

Pep Guardiola will hope that his side can move up the league table by picking up all three points against Sean Dyche's Burnley on Tuesday night. Manchester City won this same fixture last year by a 0-1 scoreline. Meanwhile, none of Burnley's last 14 Premier League games have ended in a draw (W7 L7). City will rely on the attacking prowess of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus in the absence of the injured Sergio Aguero. Here is the Dream11 match prediction along with the predicted line-up for BUR vs MCI.

BUR vs MCI Dream11 prediction

Burnley predicted line-up

Nick Pope (GK), Phillip Bardsley, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Jeffrey Hendrick, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes.

Manchester City predicted line-up

Ederson Moraes (GK), Joao Cancelo, Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho, Benjamin Mendy, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling.

BUR vs MCI Dream11: Pep Guardiola talks about Fernandinho playing centreback

PEP 💬 @fernandinho - he plays there (CB) because it is my decision but if I decide to play him in another position, he will play in another position, but today, I like him there.⁰

He is quick and reads the game so well, for the build-up and for many, many things. — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 2, 2019

BUR vs MCI Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Benjamin Mendy

Midfielders: Rodri, Jeffrey Hendrick, Kevin De Bruyne (C)

Forwards: Gabriel Jesus, Ashley Barnes, Raheem Sterling (VC)

