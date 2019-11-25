Jose Mourinho And His Incredible Severance Packages As Premier League Coach

Jose Mourinho returned from his year-long exile away from management when he was appointed as manager of Tottenham Hotspur last week. Post Mauricio Pochettino’s departure, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy opted to hire the former FC Porto and Inter Milan coach to lead them in the English top-flight. This is not the first time the Portuguese manager has coached a Premier League team. He has coached the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea in the past. Find out how much money Jose Mourinho and his backroom staff made when he served as a coach at both clubs.

Jose Mourinho rules out January move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Jose Mourinho on rumours linking Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a move to Spurs 👇



"No chance. We have the best striker in England.



"It doesn't make any sense for a striker of Zlatan's dimensions to come to a club where we have Harry Kane." 😍 pic.twitter.com/dA00PW7Ta8 — Goal (@goal) November 25, 2019

Jose Mourinho's incredible earnings as coach of three Premier League clubs

Jose Mourinho enjoyed two trophy-laden stints with Chelsea where he won three Premier League trophies between 2004 and 2015. The first time Mourinho was sacked, the Portuguese coach and his backroom staff were paid a mammoth £23.1 million.

In late 2015, Roman Abramovich paid Jose Mourinho and his support staff almost £8.3 million.

Following that dismissal, Jose Mourinho was appointed as the manager of Manchester United in 2016. Ed Woodward and Co. paid 'The Special One' a reported £12 million a year to serve as a coach at Old Trafford. After a disappointing run of results, United were forced to hand over £19.6 million to Mourinho and his team when they parted ways last December.

Tottenham Hotspur impress in the first match under Jose Mourinho

"They look like a Jose Mourinho team after one game."



"They are going to be a MASSIVE threat over the next few years!"



The new Spurs chief claps his fans and congratulates his players after a winning start 👏 pic.twitter.com/tvNssiXddD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 23, 2019

