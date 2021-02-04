Burnley Boss Sean Dyche Shocks Journalists With Pub-like Presser Before Man City Clash

Sean Dyche has been a regular feature on the Burnley touchline for quite some time. It does not come as a major surprise that Dyche is the longest-serving manager present in the Premier League this season. The English manager took over Burnley in 2012 and has been doing well for the Clarets ever since.

Since joining Burnley in 2012, Dyche has led his team to many top half finishes in the Premier League. He has also gotten Burnley two promotions and won them the Championship in 2016. Taking charge at Turf Moor, with limited resources at his disposal, it won't be wrong to consider the Englishman amongst the best managers in the Premier League.

The Burnley manager is not just about business as people who know about his antics during the 'That Peter Crouch Podcast' will testify to. Fans do not expect to see such a side of managers especially in a press conference where the basic theme revolves around football.

Sean Dyche press conference: Burnley boss produces greatest ever press conference

Sometimes press conferences can be deemed as pretty drab affairs with reparation kicking in during mid-season when all questions revolve around team selections and injuries. In order to kick things up a notch, Burnley manager Sean Dyche did something surprising when he sat down for the Burnley vs Man City Press conference on Wednesday. While talking to the press as a part of his media duties, Sean Dyche gave a press conference that will be remembered for times to come.

From talking in the conventional way managers speak to the press, Sean Dyche felt that enough was enough. He took a break from discussing football with the journalists and kicked things up by having a pub-like discussion with the reporters during the press conference on Wednesday.

THE PRESS | WARNING: This isn't your average press conference! 😳😅 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 2, 2021

Dyche started off his antics when one of the journalists suggested that the English manager looked uncannily similar to singer-songwriter Mick Hucknall. The question triggered a set of surprising responses which ended up with Sean Dyche talking about the 'lookie-likey' game.

Sean Dyche interview: Burnley head coach opens up

The Burnley boss went on to suggest every journalist to give it back to Premier League coaches and slap them with a wet fish when they give boring answers when asked if they play the 'lookie-likey' game. In a refreshing change of pace, Sean Dyche’s press conference burnt away all the traditional answers and media clichés during the Burnley vs Man City press conference. He was just sitting there on the video call to have a pub-like talk with reporters which was something that he missed during the lockdown.

