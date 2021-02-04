Real Madrid Confirm Another Injury To Eden Hazard, Ruled Out For At Least Four Weeks

Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard’s struggles ever since his move from Chelsea have further been prolonged with a recent injury. The Belgium international has failed to live up to the hype with frequent injuries posing a deterrent to display his magic on the field. And the defending LaLiga champions have confirmed another injury after he missed out on the team’s training session on Tuesday.

Also Read | Eden Hazard trolled by Burger King after staying away from Real Madrid training

Eden Hazard injury update: Real Madrid confirm muscle injury

Hazard racked up rumours of an injury after El Chiringuito reported his absence from training on Tuesday. The former Chelsea man had returned to complete fitness a couple of weeks back only. But he is all set to sit out on the sidelines for several weeks again with Real Madrid confirming another injury.

Real Madrid released an official state confirming the Eden Hazard injury reports. “Following tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his left leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed,” read the statement.

Also Read | Will Eden Hazard be forced to go out on loan to Fenerbahce after Real Madrid struggles?

Hazard return on the cards in next four weeks?

Although the club have not mentioned any stipulated time scale for Hazard’s return to training, some reports do provide some updates. According to a report by HLN Sport, the 30-year-old Belgium skipper will have to sit out on the sidelines for at least the next four weeks.

This isn’t the first instance of Hazard’s injury. Ever since his famous move to the Spanish capital in 2019, he has missed out on 43 games across all competitions, with the numbers set to surge in the coming days. Ironically, he stood out as one of the fittest players at Stamford Bridge, having missed out on just 20 games during his seven-season stint.

Also Read | Real Madrid have special message for Cristiano Ronaldo following historic goal record

Hazard Real Madrid career stats

The Belgian's Real Madrid stats are dismal, to say the least. Hazard has played just 35 games for Los Blancos as he continues in his second season at the Bernabeu. The former Chelsea winger has netted four goals only, which is the least he has scored for any other club previously. Meanwhile, he is all set to miss out on the clash against Huesca on Saturday.

Also Read | Real Madrid president Florentino Perez tests positive for COVID-19, Spanish Club Confirm

Image courtesy: Real Madrid website