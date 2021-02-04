Premier League Results & Highlights: Man City Cruise Past Burnley; Brighton Stun Liverpool

Manchester City continued their fine run of form against Burnley on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola's men defeated Burnley to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League ahead of the likes of Manchester United. Meanwhile, defending champions Liverpool tumbled further in their title defence after being left hapless against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Burnley vs Man City Premier League results: Cityzens' winning streak continues

Man City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League standings following a comfortable victory against Burnley. Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling struck one goal each to bag an all-important three points from the fixture. Interestingly, the Etihad-based outfit put up a dominant display, something which is least reflected in the scoreline.

Man City maintained 75% ball possession throughout the course of the game. Besides, Guardiola's defensive set up could be comprehended from the fact that Burnley failed to bag a single shot in the game. With the victory, Man City now have nine wins in as many league games and maintain a three-point lead over Man United, having played a game lesser than their rivals.

Liverpool vs Brighton Premier League results: Reds stunned by Seagulls

Liverpool were left embarrassed on Wednesday after their struggling performance against Brighton. Mohamed Salah could not convert a blistering chance as early as the third minute and the team went on to lose the grip further in the fixture. Steven Alzate netted in the 56th minute, which turned out to be the ultimate nail in the coffin.

This was Liverpool's third consecutive goalless display at Anfield, an unwanted record which dates back to 1984. Jurgen Klopp's men have not scored over 384 minutes at home. The defending champions now sit fourth in the Premier League standings with 40 points to their credit and have a daunting task when they take on Man City on Sunday.

Premier League highlights: Leicester City decimate Fulham

Leicester City had to make amends for their previous defeat against Leeds United. And Brendan Rodgers' men appeared to be back in their groove against Fulham. Kelechi Iheanacho and James Justin struck one goal each to maintain their firm hold at the third spot in the Premier League standings.

Premier League highlights

Leeds United 1-2 Everton

Aston Villa 1-3 West Ham United

Image courtesy: Man City Twitter