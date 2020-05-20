Callum Hudson-Odoi Returns To Chelsea Training After Testing Negative For Coronavirus

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi returned to training with the club on Tuesday, after he tested negative for the coronavirus. The young forward was arrested past weekend over rape allegations but was released later. Manager Frank Lampard permitted him to participate in the Chelsea training Phase 1 as pictures of Hudson-Odoi training began doing rounds on the internet.

Chelsea training: Callum Hudson tests negative for coronavirus

Check out the full gallery of photos as the Blues returned to training today, with social distancing in play. 👇 — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) May 19, 2020

There were serious doubts if Callum Hudson-Odoi would participate in Chelsea training after he was arrested for flouting social distancing norms apart from rape allegations. However, the pictures of Hudson-Odoi training at Chelsea's Cobham HQ emerged after he tested negative for the coronavirus. Callum Hudson-Odoi was one of the few among the Premier League fraternity to have contracted the deadly virus during the initial days of its spread.

Chelsea training: Callum Hudson-Odoi fit for Chelsea training

Despite concerns over Callum Hudson-Odoi's recent controversies, the medical staff deemed him fit for Chelsea training with the rest of the squad. Several of the players, as well as the club staff, were tested for the coronavirus on Monday and Tuesday before the team returned to the Chelsea training after two months of football shutdown.

Callum Hudson Odoi arrested: Chelsea youngster arrested on rape charges

Callum Hudson-Odoi made headlines past weekend after a model accused him of rape. It is reported that the Chelsea youngster invited the model to his apartment on Sunday, a piece of news that was confirmed by his neighbours as having seen a glamorous acquaintance visit his residence at night. Things took a turn for the worst after the Metropolitan Police received a call from a woman complaining about an incident at Callum Hudson-Odoi's apartment. An ambulance was also spotted near his apartment.

Callum Hudson Odoi arrested: Chelsea star out on bail

An official statement from the police confirmed that Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested on charges of rape labelled by a woman. He was later released on bail, but will have to show up in mid-June to the police authorities, claimed the statement. Earlier last week, Callum Hudson-Odoi reportedly provided a fitness update as the Premier League return talks escalate. He claimed that people have been worried about his health, often inquiring about him. He asserted that he felt happy knowing the fact that he has the support of his teammates, all of whom are backing him for a speedy comeback.

