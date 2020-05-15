Arsenal, Chelsea And Other London Clubs Set To Lose £3 Million On Whopping 700,000 Pints

The coronavirus outbreak continues to economically batter the clubs in the Premier League but top-flight sides are set to register further losses due to the pandemic. A staggering 700,000 pints of beer could go to waste at London's football stadiums as the Premier League is set to return without fans in attendance. Stadiums like the Emirates, Wembley and the London Stadium have stacked up beer up amounting up to a reported £3 million in sales. Arsenal and Chelsea are amongst the clubs who will have to bear the aforementioned losses.

Premier League empty stadiums could cost Arsenal and Chelsea a fortune

An industry source, while talking to the Sun, said, “Stadiums usually stock up on four games worth of beer in advance. Its thought £500,000 worth of beer will go to waste by July in the London stadiums as no-ones there to drink it." The source added that it will cost a lot of money to replace all the equipment. It was reported last month that around 50 million pints of beer will go to waste if clubs and pubs are not opened in the summer. As reported by Campaign for Real Ale, Britain has a total of 39,000 pubs and on average contain 15 barrels in their cellars.

Premier League empty stadiums will not stop Premier League return

Nevertheless, Arsenal and Chelsea fans can celebrate the fact that they could see their club take the field next month, from afar of course. The UK government has reportedly given the green light for a Premier League return in June. Oliver Dowden, secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, revealed that the idea for the Premier League return progressed after a meeting with the government bodies on Thursday. As per reports, Dowden set up a meeting with chief executives from the Premier League, English Football League and Football Association to consider plans to restart the season in June.

Arsenal, Chelsea and other Premier League teams set for Premier League return

Dowden stated, "Today's positive meeting I hosted with the football authorities progressed plans for the resumption of the professional game in England. We all agreed that we will only go ahead if it is safe to do so and the health and welfare of players, coaches and staff come first." Oliver Dowden added, "The government is opening the door for competitive football to return safely in June."

Premier League standings ahead of Premier League return

Liverpool were topping the Premier League standings before the coronavirus-induced hiatus. Liverpool racked up 82 points suffering just one surprising defeat to Watford while defending champions Man City are second on the table with 57 points. Leicester (53) and Chelsea (48) stand 3rd and 4th in the points table. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United are in 5th while Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are struggling in 9th place on the table with a chance that the Gunners will miss out on European football next season.