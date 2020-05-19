Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi Arrested After Model Makes Rape Allegations Amid Lockdown

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi was one of the first players to test positive for COVID-19 in the Premier League. However, the youngster followed strict protocol and succeeded in beating the virus over the course of March and April. The Chelsea winger was training in self-isolation ahead of potential Premier League return in the first week of June. Now, it appears things did not go as planned for Hudson-Odoi since his tussle with coronavirus as he was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning on allegations of rape.

Callum Hudson-Odoi rape case

Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested after online model makes rape claims amid lockdown

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi is seemingly in deep trouble after an online model made some serious accusations against him on Sunday. Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in the UK, Callum Hudson-Odoi reportedly invited the model to his residence in the late hours of Sunday. Reports in the British media claim that Hudson-Odoi's neighbours saw a 'glamorous' acquaintance enter his residence late Sunday night. Things turned sour soon enough as Metropolitan police personnel received reports of an incident at the England international’s apartment after being called by the woman. A medical ambulance was also observed at the scene by curious onlookers.

Callum Hudson-Odoi arrest

According to an official police spokesperson, "Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 03:53hrs on Sunday, May 17 to a report of an unwell woman. When emergency services attended, a woman reported that she was raped. She was taken to the hospital. A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of rape. He was released from custody and bailed to return on a date in mid-June." Reports in The Sun further revealed that 19-year-old Hudson-Odoi was arrested on suspicion of rape before being taken into police custody. The England international was then released on bail to return on a date in mid-June.

Earlier this week, Callum Hudson-Odoi gave a fitness update on his condition as Premier League clubs returned to the training ground. The young forward was quoted as saying, "Everyone has been asking me how I have been which has been class from them. They have been showing me support and saying 'Cal, get well soon, I hope you are okay now'. It has been very warming and a good feeling to know you have got your team-mates behind you, backing you and making sure you are feeling well and encouraging you."

