Can Ronaldo Return To Champions League? Check Out Interesting Clause In Al-Nassr Contract

Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to be unveiled as an Al-Nassr player by the Saudi Arabian club in their home ground in Riyadh on Tuesday. While Ronaldo signed for the club, he will now earn €200M/year until 2025 with them in Asia. However, football fans can still be hopeful to watch the highest goal scorer in club football, play in the UEFA Champions League again in the future.

As reported by MARCA, the 37-year-old’s contract with Al-Nassr consists of an interesting clause that could see him make a return to the prestigious top-tier league in European club football. Under the clause, Ronaldo can leave Al-Nassr on loan and join Newcastle, if the Premier League team qualifies for the Champions League this season. It is understood that the move might be possible due to Newcastle being under the ownership of a Saudi Arabia-led consortium.

As per Eurosport, the report states, “This is because of the Middle Eastern link - with the North East outfit owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund”. It is pertinent to mention that the Portuguese captain’s current deal with Al-Nassr runs for the next two and a half years. This comes over a month after Ronaldo and Manchester United mutually agreed to terminate the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s contract in the aftermath of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Newcastle is currently third in the Premier League 2022-23 season

Meanwhile, Newcastle was sold to the Saudi-led consortium in 2021, which has been followed by an improved overall performance in the ongoing 2022-23 season. The team finished 11th in Premier League points table last season with 13 wins, 10 draws, and 15 losses in 38 games. However, they currently sit third in the 2022-23 standings with nine wins, seven draws and a loss so far in 17 games.

‘I have won everything I set out to win in European football’: Cristiano Ronaldo

While Ronaldo signing for Al-Nassr was being seen as the end of his elite club career, fans are excited about the prospect of Ronaldo exiting the club on a loan deal. As per AP, following his deal with the Saudi-based club, Ronaldo said, “I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia”. The club also hailed his arrival at the club as “history in making”.