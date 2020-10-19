LeBron James Made $30m MORE THAN Sue Bird Despite Both Clinching Fourth Career Title

NBA star LeBron James and WNBA's Sue Bird share a lot of similarities in their respective basketball careers. Both just finished their 17th season in professional basketball and both clinched their career fourth championship this past season. Sue Bird became a four-time WNBA champion after playing an integral role in Seattle Storm's dominant 3-0 win over the Las Vegas Aces. Meanwhile, LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers from the front, as they clinched the title after a 4-2 win over Miami Heat.

LeBron James vs Sue Bird salary disparity

Despite enjoying similar levels of success in their respective careers, one aspect they widely differ is when it comes to their earnings from the game. Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler recently compared the NBA salaries of Sue Bird with LeBron James and the bonuses both players earned for leading their respective franchises to the championship. Sue Bird's WNBA salary during the 2019-20 season was a paltry $215,000. In comparison, LeBron earned a mammoth $37.44 million for playing for the Lakers during the season.

One could argue that Sue Bird, 40, has a veteran status in the Storm roster as younger players like Breanna Stewart have taken the starring role. On the other hand, LeBron, 35, remains the Lakers' most crucial player. However, the gulf in the NBA's financial prowess as compared to that of the WNBA becomes alarmingly evident when factoring in the Finals bonuses the players earned for their title triumphs. LeBron James picked up a bonus of $370,000 for leading the Lakers to their record-tying 17th NBA title. Meanwhile, Bird's WNBA Finals bonus was just a shade over $11,000.

The disparity in the earnings of LeBron and Sue was something that sparked a slew of reactions from fans on social media. The general consensus among fans is the popularity of the NBA absolutely dwarfs that of the women's league, which explains why the men's basketball players are earning in millions while the best of the women talents are still earning like peanuts:

Sue Bird makes 0.03% of the total WNBA revenue.



Lebron James makes 0.04% of the NBA revenue.



The wage gap is due to the NBA generating $7.4 BILLION in yearly revenue and the WNBA generating $25 MILLION.



Meanwhile, another section of fans are convinced WNBA has the potential to compete with the NBA on the financial front, something they will definitely achieve in the near future:

Despite Sue Bird not making nearly half as that of LeBron James, the 40-year-old has surely etched her name as one of the greatest talents to ever play in the WNBA. The 11-time WNBA All-Star won a championship ring in each decade of her WNBA career (2004, 2010, 2018, 2020). She was part of the international team that won four each of Olympic gold medals and FIBA World Cups.

