Carabao Cup Fixtures, Round Of 16 Schedule, India Telecast And Live Stream Details

After a thrilling weekend that saw some surprising Premier League results, the round of 16 of the English Football League (EFL) Cup (Carabao Cup) will be played from Wednesday (Thursday according to IST). Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho will be up against each other on the sidelines after Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were held by their respective opponents in the Premier League over the weekend.

Carabao Cup live stream India: Carabao Cup India channel details

The Carabao Cup round of 16 between Spurs and Chelsea will be broadcast on Colors Infinity HD. The Carabao Cup live stream India will be available on the Jio TV app and on Voot Select. Live scores and timely updates of the Carabao Cup round of 16 fixtures will also be made available on the official social media handles of the two teams.

Carabao Cup round of 16 fixtures: Spurs vs Chelsea

The Carabao Cup round of 16 will see Chelsea battle it out against Tottenham Hotspur. The two teams have endured a difficult campaign in the Premier League and the two managers oversaw their side escape with a point in their respective games. Chelsea, after conceding thrice, succeeded in equalising against West Brom. On the other hand, Tottenham conceded in injury time to bag a point against Newcastle United. The game will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Carabao Cup round of 16 fixtures: Man City, Man United schedule

Man City will battle it out against Burnley in the Carabao Cup round of 16. Pep Guardiola's men were humiliated at home by Leicester City last weekend. Man City conceded five goals for the first time at the Etihad as Jamie Vardy ran amok. On the other hand, Burnley were defeated by Southampton in the previous Premier League game.

Carabao Cup round of 16 fixtures

Tottenham vs Chelsea - Tuesday, September 29 (Wednesday, 12.15 am IST)

Newport County vs Newcastle United - Wednesday, September 29 - 10 pm IST

Burnley vs Man City - Wednesday, September 29 - 11.30 pm IST

Brighton vs Man United - Wednesday, September 29 (Thursday, 12.15 am IST)

Everton vs West Ham - Wednesday, September 29 (Thursday, 12.15 am IST)

Brentford vs Fulham - Thursday, October 1 - 10 pm IST

Aston Villa vs Stoke City - Thursday, October 1 - 11.30 pm IST

Liverpool vs Arsenal - Thursday, October 1 (Friday, 12.15 am IST)

Image courtesy: Harry Kane, Kai Havertz Twitter