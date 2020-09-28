Man City Have Minus Goal Difference In The Premier League For The First Time Since 2008

Manchester City’s surprising home loss to Leicester City has set a number of unwanted record for the Cityzens. Pep Guardiola’s men lost 2-5 at home to the Foxes, as they struggled defensively against the visitors. The heavy loss at home also meant that a Pep Guardiola-led side conceded five goals in a match for the first time. The loss against Leicester also meant that Man City suffered the ignominy of matching a dubious record for the first time since 2008.

Man City vs Leicester City highlights

While the game started positively for Man City with a goal for Riyad Mahrez in the first five minutes, it quickly went downhill from there. Jamie Vardy levelled the scores with a penalty with after he was pulled back by Kyle Walker. However, Leicester City turned the game around completely in the second half, taking advantage of some calamitous defending by the Man City defenders. The 33-year-old scored another to give his side the lead while completing his hat-trick just a few minutes later with a well-taken penalty.

A James Maddison out of the box scorcher against Man City made the score 4-2, with Nathan Ake netting his first goal for the club later as well. However, Leicester City later scored its fifth goal against Man City, as Youri Tielemans converted the third penalty given by Man City during the game. You can check out the Man City vs Leicester City highlights here.

Premier League table roundup

The heavy loss means Man City now have just three points from two games. However, it is their goal difference which has taken a serious beating. Man City began the day with a +2 goal difference courtesy of their win against Wolves. However, with the Man City vs Leicester game ending at a 5-2 scoreline, Pep Guardiola’s side finished the day in 13th place with a negative goal difference of one.

Man City news: Lowest goal difference since 2008

Wow.



When was the last time @ManCity had a negative goal difference? — 📈🍺 Charlie Whitworth 💾👩🏻‍🦰 (@WhitworthSEO) September 27, 2020

Today is the first time #ManCity are ending the day with a negative goal difference since August 2008 — Tom Ede (@TomEde1) September 27, 2020

The negative goal difference meant that this was the first time Man City ended the day with a negative goal difference since 2008. Many fans pointed out the same on Twitter, as they hilariously trolled Man City for their poor performance. With the heavy loss, many fans also cheekily suggested that the club should focus on their goal difference since they will be in the relegation fight this season, as another fan shared a hilarious Pep Guardiola meme on the same.

Image Credits: Man City Instagram