Man United Fans Chant 'Get Jadon Sancho' Near Team Bus After Carabao Cup Win

Man United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho transfer looks bleak with each passing day and fans are visibly distressed over the club's inability to get the deal over the line. The Red Devils have been surprisingly passive in the summer transfer window with only Donny van de Beek added to their roster so far. Fans have hit out at the Manchester United hierarchy in recent weeks and gathered near the team bus on the Carabao Cup night.

Luton vs Man United highlights: Fans urge club to sign Sancho, gather near team bus

Man United registered the first win of their new season brushing off Championship outfit Luton Town in the Carabao Cup round three on Tuesday. While the victory meant that the Red Devils progressed further in the competition, fans were far from pleased who gathered around the team bus demanding the club to sign Jadon Sancho.

The game was attended by Man United executives Matt Judge and Richard Arnold, providing further incentive for fans to voice their displeasure. Ed Woodward and Co have been criticised by fans online, with the Jadon Sancho transfer saga dragging to final few days of the summer transfer window. Another fan on Twitter posted a video where he shouted 'Sign Sancho' as Matt Judge walked into the stadium.

Man United fans chant ‘ Get Jadon Sancho’ as the team bus left today #MUFC pic.twitter.com/vG3pCq5y67 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) September 22, 2020

Man United hierarchy have been subjected to significant criticism from fans online, with former players including Rio Ferdinand and Patrice Evra hitting out at the club. Evra, in a 20-minute rant on social media, slammed club executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Matt Judge for a lacklustre transfer window and a lack of intent in pursuing a Jadon Sancho transfer.

The Dortmund star has been ferociously linked with a switch to Old Trafford, but talks have hit an impasse after the two teams failed to agree on a fee. The Bundesliga giants are holding out for a £108 million price despite the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oh yh told Matt judge To sign Sancho and he looked at me #ManUtd #GlazersOutWoodwardOut https://t.co/YWR0IyozOM pic.twitter.com/gmfkrXc7ef — Tazerutd (@taiseeerrr) September 22, 2020

Luton vs Man United highlights: Greenwood, Rashford on target as Red Devils progress to Round 4

Manchester United registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Luton Town on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup. The Red Devils took the lead through a Juan Mata penalty just before half-time. While Luton Town threatened the goal, Dean Henderson made some fine saves on his debut. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought on Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes in the second half, reigniting Man United's attacking threat. Greenwood assisted Rashford two minutes before 90, before scoring himself in stoppage to seal the win. Man United will now face off against the winner of the Preston North End vs Brighton clash.

