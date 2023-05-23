Carlo Ancelotti' Reveals His Definitive Stance On Vinicius Jr's Future At Read Madrid

Vinicius Junior's future has been a biggest question recently after the player faced many racial abuses in Spain. The 22-year-old has struggled with his life recently. Carlo Ancelotti, voiced confidence on Tuesday that Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr would stay with the Spanish club despite the upsetting incidences of racist abuse he has received in numerous La Liga matches. Ancelotti's comments came during a press conference in which he addressed the issue and emphasised Vinicius Jr's unshakable commitment to the club. Fabrizio Romano verified the news on Twitter as well.

Fabricio Romano tweeted: Ancelotti confirms: “Vinicius Júnior is NOT thinking about leaving. He loves Real Madrid”. #RealMadrid “He wants to have success here, Vini knows this club is his future. His idea is to stay. He wants to play at Real Madrid”.

Ancelotti confirms: “Vinicius Júnior is NOT thinking about leaving. He loves Real Madrid”. 🚨⚪️🇧🇷 #RealMadrid



“He wants to have success here, Vini knows this club is his future. His idea is to stay. He wants to play at Real Madrid”. pic.twitter.com/e0eS9AdUYF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2023

Amidst recent racial slurs targeting the talented young player, Ancelotti firmly quoted: "I don't think he will leave Spain because he loves football and he loves Real Madrid. His love for the club is very big, and he wants to make his career here." The Real Madrid manager's words emphasized the Brazilian forward's commitment to overcoming adversity and persevering at Real Madrid.

🎙️ @MrAncelotti: "It's a crucial moment to take drastic measures to improve the situation." pic.twitter.com/06VG2bKuMJ — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 23, 2023

The 22 year old's remarkable skill and explosive playing style have earned him significant acclaim in the football world. His performance, however, has been overshadowed by incidents of racial abuse from supporters during La Liga matches. These occurrences have brought to light the chronic problem of racism in sports, prompting calls for tighter anti-discrimination laws. The player recorded 10 goals and 10 assists in 32 La Liga games in 2022-2023 campaign.

While Vinicius' experience with racism is disheartening, Los Blancos player has shown remarkable resilience and determination. His refusal to let such incidents define his career demonstrates his strong bond with the club and his unwavering dedication to the sport. However, the player has claimed that his life in Spain has been very difficult.

Vinicius Jr's loyalty and desire to overcome difficulties while following his football aspirations are exemplified by the Madrid manager's words. Real Madrid fans and football lovers alike hope that these racist acts are quickly addressed and erased from the sport, allowing players to express their talents without fear of discrimination.