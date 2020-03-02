Carlos Vela’s Goal Sinks Inter Miami As LAFC Spoil David Beckham-owned Team's MLS Debut

A stunning Carlos Vela goal was all that was needed to help LAFC sour Inter Miami's MLS debut. The reigning MLS MVP picked up right where he left last season. His solitary goal helped LAFC begin their new campaign with a 1-0 win over the league debutants.

Watch: Carlos Vela's stunning chip

LAFC vs Inter Miami: Carlos Vela stuns MLS debutants

LAFC hosted MLS debutants Inter Miami at the Banc of California Stadium. The home side dominated much of the game but were also susceptible at the back. Carlos Vela took it upon himself and produced a moment of magic after he beat the Inter Miami goalkeeper Luis Robles with a chip from the edge of the box.

Celebrating his 31st birthday, Carlos Vela sprung to life in the 44th minute. Vela picked up the ball on the right-hand side of the pitch before evading challenges from almost the entire Inter Miami defence. The Mexican attacker then went on to execute an insane chip, leaving Robles helpless in front of the goal.

Carlos Vela's strike proved to be the winner for LAFC as Inter Miami failed to really test Kenneth Vermeer throughout the game.

Carlos Vela goal in a loop

🔁 Carlos Vela GOLAZO on repeat 🔁 pic.twitter.com/YbtUipqDrU — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 2, 2020

Carlos Vela's goal tally

Vela scored 34 times last season and helped LAFC win the Supporters' Shield and make an appearance in the Western Conference Finals. This season, he has already scored thrice. He scored two goals to help LAFC to a win against Club Leon in the Concacaf Champions League on Thursday.

LAFC will host Philadelphia Union next on March 9. Meanwhile, David Beckham owned-Inter Miami will be at DC United next week, looking for the first MLS win.

Some of the best reactions to Carlos Vela goal

OH MY GOD CARLOS VELA GOAL OF THE YEAR



WHAT PLANET IS THIS MAN FROM pic.twitter.com/qsGXE9zxcX — MLS Buzz (@MLS_Buzz) March 1, 2020

Carlos Vela, still lobbing goalkeepers after all these years pic.twitter.com/SL8JGfzmjt — Alex Kirkland (@alexkirkland) March 2, 2020

For any of you that are up, Carlos Vela has just done this on his 31st birthday against David Beckham’s new team. pic.twitter.com/kX6xOemf3S — Ball Street (@BallStreet) March 1, 2020

(Image Credits: LAFC Official YouTube Page)