Carlos Vela’s Goal Sinks Inter Miami As LAFC Spoil David Beckham-owned Team's MLS Debut

Football News

LAFC's Carlos Vela produced a moment of magic when he scored a wonderful goal against Inter Miami. His goal helped LAFC win the opening game of the season.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Carlos Vela

A stunning Carlos Vela goal was all that was needed to help LAFC sour Inter Miami's MLS debut. The reigning MLS MVP picked up right where he left last season. His solitary goal helped LAFC begin their new campaign with a 1-0 win over the league debutants.

Also Read | MLS Playoffs: Carlos Vela And LAFC Knock Zlatan And LA Galaxy Out5

Watch: Carlos Vela's stunning chip

 LAFC vs Inter Miami: Carlos Vela stuns MLS debutants

LAFC hosted MLS debutants Inter Miami at the Banc of California Stadium. The home side dominated much of the game but were also susceptible at the back. Carlos Vela took it upon himself and produced a moment of magic after he beat the Inter Miami goalkeeper Luis Robles with a chip from the edge of the box.

Celebrating his 31st birthday, Carlos Vela sprung to life in the 44th minute. Vela picked up the ball on the right-hand side of the pitch before evading challenges from almost the entire Inter Miami defence. The Mexican attacker then went on to execute an insane chip, leaving Robles helpless in front of the goal. 

Carlos Vela's strike proved to be the winner for LAFC as Inter Miami failed to really test Kenneth Vermeer throughout the game. 

Also Read | MLS 2019: LAFC star Carlos Vela Beats Zlatan Ibrahimovic To Win Double Honours

Carlos Vela goal in a loop

Carlos Vela's goal tally

Vela scored 34 times last season and helped LAFC win the Supporters' Shield and make an appearance in the Western Conference Finals. This season, he has already scored thrice. He scored two goals to help LAFC to a win against Club Leon in the Concacaf Champions League on Thursday.

LAFC will host Philadelphia Union next on March 9. Meanwhile, David Beckham owned-Inter Miami will be at DC United next week, looking for the first MLS win.

Also Read | MLS Highlights: Chicharito, Carlos Vela, Nani Feature In Top 10 Highest Paid Players

Some of the best reactions to Carlos Vela goal

Also Read | MLS Highlights: Beckham's Inter Miami Fall To Carlos Vela Goal In MLS Debut

(Image Credits: LAFC Official YouTube Page)

Published:
