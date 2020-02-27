MLS Player Salaries: Chicharito, Carlos Vela, Nani Feature In Top 10 Highest Paid Players

Over the course of its 27-year existence, the Major League Soccer (MLS) has seen some of the biggest names in the world of football grace the league. While David Beckham's move to the MLS 13 years ago may have shot the league to global fame, USMNT stars like Landon Donovan have been among the names that have brought fame and recognition to the MLS. The 25th season of the MLS kicks off this weekend and, as such, the league sees two new entrants this year in the form of David Beckham's Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC.

With 26 teams currently in the league and four teams to make their way into the league by 2022, the influx of cash has been a shot in the arm for the MLS Player Salaries section. Here is the list of the top highest paid players in the MLS, according to Sportekz.

Also Read | How Chicharito's Signing Represents A Major Coup For LA Galaxy And The MLS

MLS player salaries: LA Galaxy signing Javier Hernandez leads list of Top 10 highest paid players in MLS

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic calling time on his MLS career, the vacancy in the Designated Player (DP) slot at the club needed addressing. With one eye on the role of the striker and another on the added boos of viewership from across the border, LA Galaxy snapped up former Manchester United, Real Madrid, West Ham and Sevilla striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez to fill the Zlatan-shaped hole in the squad. With Chicharito making his way to David Beckham's former franchise, his move to the MLS sees Chicharito become the highest paid player in MLS.

Also Read | Chicharito Bids Teary-eyed Farewell To 'European Dream' For MLS Success With LA Galaxy

Player Position MLS Team Contract (Guaranteed) Javier Hernandez Striker LA Galaxy $7.2 million Michael Bradley Midfielder Toronto FC $6.5 million Jozy Altidore Striker Toronto FC $6.33 million Carlos Vela Striker Los Angeles FC $6.3 million Alejandro Pozuelo Midfielder Toronto FC $3.8 million Josef Martinez Striker Atlanta United $3.05 million Sebastian Blanco Midfielder Portland Timbers $2.85 million Nani Forward Orlando City SC $2.48 million Diego Valeri Midfielder Portland Timbers $2.41 million Gustavo Bou Striker New England Revolution $2.1 million

Figures as quoted by Sportekz.com

MLS player salaries: Michael Bradley follows LA Galaxy star Chicharito as highest-paid player in MLS

Following the highest paid player in MLS in the list of the top 10 highest-paid players in MLS, is Toronto FC mainstay Michael Bradley. Bradley has been among the most influential midfielders in the history of the USMNT and has been with Toronto since 2014. Michael Bradley's contract with Toronto FC runs till the end of 2020 and sees him follow the highest-paid player in MLS with a contract that will see him earn a reported $6.5 million.

In the list of MLS Player Salaries for 2020, Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore follows Chicharito and Michael Bradley as the highest paid player in MLS. Altidore's contract will the USMNT international earn a reported $6.33 million guaranteed. In the list of the top 10 highest-paid players in MLS, therefore, Jozy Altidore sits a comfortable third.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-oiled Machine

Top 10 highest paid players in MLS: Carlos Vela, Alejandro Pozuela round up top five

Coming in fourth after Chicharito, Bradley and Altidore as the highest paid player in MLS is Chicharito's Mexico teammate Carlos Vela. Vela is currently the focal point of attack at Los Angeles FC. In the MLS player salaries list, Vela's contract with LAFC for 2020 will see him earn a reported $6.3 million, a smidgen below Jozy Altidore. At No. 5 in the list of the top 10 highest paid players in MLS is another Toronto FC man, Alejandro Pozuela. Pozuela's contract with the Canada-based side will see him earn a reported $3.8 million guaranteed.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Leaves Mancunian Melancholy In His Wake As Manchester United Nosedive