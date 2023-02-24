Casemiro's Ice-cold Reaction To Manchester United And Barcelona Players Brawl Goes Viral

Manchester United supporters couldn't digest Casemiro's reaction during a scuffle between the Manchester United and Barcelona players in the Europa League playoff. United came from behind to knock out Barcelona as goals from Fred and Antony secured a historic win over their Spanish rivals. United will now face Real Betis in the Europa League Round of 16.

Casemiro generally appears to be a hot-headed player as he often embroils himself in unnecessary controversy. It was only a few weeks ago when he was given marching orders by the match referee for allegedly grabbing Crystal Palace's Will Hughes by the neck in a Premier League clash.

Casemiro won the internet with his half-hearted reaction

Bruno Fernandes incited the flare as his shot hit Frenkie de Jong and the Barcelona players started confronting the Portuguese midfielder which created a fracas in the match. Casemiro who already had a number of hit jobs since his arrival to the Premier League decided not to intervene and social media erupted with various reactions as fans seemed to have enjoyed the moment.

Casemiro did not want to get involved after last time 😭 pic.twitter.com/wngmqvaePS — r (@LukeShawArmy) February 23, 2023

Casemiro thinking I’m not falling for that again 😂 pic.twitter.com/eZLsDS9dWl — Alex (@UnitedDNA99) February 23, 2023

Erik ten Hag spoke highly of the midfielder in the post-match presentation as United displayed a brilliant second-half show to tame down the mighty Barcelona on their home turf. "We have great personalities in this team, starting with David (De Gea), Rapha (Varane), Licha (Martinez), Casemiro, Bruno (Fernandes), such winning types.

"Everyone has such a strong belief in this team and the fight in this team.

"You can see it with the subs, they are coming on and bringing energy and quality and a different dynamic in games.

"I think all the subs, not only in this game but in many games before, did brilliantly."

Casemiro' inclusion has had a lasting effect on United's performance as the Red Devils have been on a winning spree. United had been crying for a midfielder who could dominate games and they got the right player at the right time.