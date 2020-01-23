CFC Vs JFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Chennaiyin FC will play against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). The match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. Let us look at the CFC vs JFC Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.

CFC vs JFC Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

CFC vs JFC Dream11 Match Preview

Chennaiyin FC are currently 7th on the ISL points table, having bagged 15 points in 12 games. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC are sixth on the points table. Germanpreet Singh and Anirudh Thapa are the top picks to watch out for Chennaiyin FC, while Farukh Choudhary and Sergio Castel are the players to watch out for Jamshedpur FC.

CFC vs JFC Dream11 Last five matches

Chennaiyin FC: WWLWW

Jamshedpur FC: WLLLD

CFC vs JFC Dream11 Line-ups

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Andre Schembri, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul, Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Memo, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Noe Acosta, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel, David Grande

CFC vs JFC Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Sergio Castel

Vice-captain: Farukh Choudhary

CFC vs JFC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Subrata Paul

Defenders: Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jitendra Singh, Narender Gahlot

Midfielders: Amarjit Singh, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa

Forwards: Sergio Castel, Farukh Choudhary, Nerijus Valskis

CFC vs JFC Dream11 Prediction

Chennaiyin FC are the favourites to win the match against Jamshedpur FC.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

