CFC Vs JFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Chennaiyin FC will play against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). The match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. Let us look at the CFC vs JFC Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.
3⃣2⃣ Goian👨✈️— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) January 22, 2020
3⃣0⃣ @edwinsydney 🔥
3⃣0⃣ @AnirudhThapa ⚔
Our players ⬆ the @IndSuperLeague charts for interceptions so far 👊🏻#AattamReloaded pic.twitter.com/buD9XtlcbX
Also Read | Olympic football and boxing qualifiers moved from virus epicentre
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
Date: Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Time: 7.30 PM IST
Also Read | Barcelona overtake Madrid as world's richest club in Deloitte's 2020 Football Money League
Chennaiyin FC are currently 7th on the ISL points table, having bagged 15 points in 12 games. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC are sixth on the points table. Germanpreet Singh and Anirudh Thapa are the top picks to watch out for Chennaiyin FC, while Farukh Choudhary and Sergio Castel are the players to watch out for Jamshedpur FC.
Also Read | RECORD-BREAKER: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes fifth-highest scorer in football history
Chennaiyin FC: WWLWW
Jamshedpur FC: WLLLD
Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Andre Schembri, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis
Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul, Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Memo, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Noe Acosta, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel, David Grande
Also Read | Coach Quique Setien demands attractive football from Barcelona
Captain: Sergio Castel
Vice-captain: Farukh Choudhary
Goalkeeper: Subrata Paul
Defenders: Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jitendra Singh, Narender Gahlot
Midfielders: Amarjit Singh, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa
Forwards: Sergio Castel, Farukh Choudhary, Nerijus Valskis
Chennaiyin FC are the favourites to win the match against Jamshedpur FC.
Also Read | Japan's Keisuke Honda to set up amateur football club