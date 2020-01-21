RECORD-BREAKER: Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Fifth-highest Scorer In Football History

Defending Serie A Champions Juventus defeated Parma 2-1 on Matchday 20, courtesy of a brace from Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo. The victory secures Juventus’ four-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan. The brace against Parma marked new records for the Portuguese International as well.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo schools Chris Smalling as Juventus defeat AS Roma: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo is now the fifth highest goalscorer in football history

The brace against Parma took Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal tally to 736 goals in 1028 games. This is one goal more than Germany legend Gerd Muller, who had scored 735 goals in his career. Ronaldo, who has now occupied the fifth spot in the list of all-time goalscorers could well surpass the likes of Ferenc Puskas (747) who is fourth in the list and Pele, who had netted 767 goals in his professional football career while being third in the list.

Also Read | Lionel Messi admits El Clasico 'meant a lot' with Cristiano Ronaldo at Madrid

Josef Bican is the all-time top scorer (805) in football

Brazilian legend Romario is the player with the second most official goals in football, having netted 772 goals in all, while Czech-Austrian legend Josef Bican occupies the top spot as the most prolific goalscorer of all time.

Bican had scored an enormous 805 goals in 530 games. Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is also in the esteemed list, occupying the seventh spot. The Barcelona legend has notched 717 goals in 901 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his seventh consecutive Serie A game

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in seven consecutive Serie A games:



⚽️ vs. Sassuolo

⚽️ vs. Lazio

⚽️⚽️ vs. Udinese

⚽️ vs. Sampdoria

⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs. Cagliari

⚽️ vs. Roma

⚽️ vs. Parma



CR7 lives up to his brand. pic.twitter.com/z7jn66cLQ8 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 19, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace against Parma meant new records for the Portuguese International in the Italian competition as well. Ronaldo has now found the net 11 times in his last seven consecutive Serie A games. He is also the only player to have scored at least 15 goals in the five major European Leagues for 14 seasons in a row.

Also Read | Did UEFA change TOTY formation to squeeze in Cristiano Ronaldo despite lesser votes?

Juventus will next play against AS Roma in Coppa Italia

The victory marks Juventus’ further lead in Serie A with 51 points. Inter Milan had to settle for a draw against Lecce. Second-placed Inter Milan have bagged 47 points from 20 games. Juventus will next play against AS Roma in the quarter-final of Coppa Italia on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 (January 23 IST).

Also Read | "Cristiano Ronaldo creates some problems, but solves 100 others," says Maurizio Sarri