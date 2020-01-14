Barcelona Overtake Madrid As World's Richest Club In Deloitte's 2020 Football Money League

Barcelona had an upper hand over Real Madrid during the entire 2018-19 season. Real Madrid faced Barcelona four times last season and failed to win a single game.

Apart from the gaming aspect, Barcelona have moved a step ahead of Real Madrid in terms of revenue generation in 2019. According to Deloitte’s Football Money League, Barcelona have topped the list of the richest clubs in the world for the first time in their history.

Barcelona minting some big money

Real Madrid have managed to clinch the first place (most times) in recent years. However, there has been a change in the standings this time around. All the credit should go to the spectacular work done by Barcelona's board of directors. Because of them, the Catalan side have managed to spread their reach globally.

Barcelona, for the first time in their history, have generated the highest amount of revenue. Barcelona banked a sum of €840.8 million (£741.1 million) in 2019 which is €151 million more than what they made in 2018 (€690 million).

“Bringing operations in-house was probably the biggest impact on their commercial revenue, which increased by 19 per cent to €383.5m,” Izzy Wray of Deloitte’s Sports Business Group told City A.M.

Barcelona had planned a budget of €1000 million in their previous assemble.

As for Real Madrid, they earned a total of €757 million which is only six million more than what they earned in the previous year. Barcelona and Real Madrid currently have equal points to their name in LaLiga 2019-20 season with Barca leading only in terms of goal difference.

Real Madrid and Barcelona recently shared the spoils in the first 'El Clasico' of the season on December 19, 2019.

How did Barcelona manage to become the richest club in the world

Barcelona rose up to become the richest club in the world with their spectacular performance in the Spanish top-tier league. They managed to bag their eighth LaLiga title in 11 seasons. The extra €150 million was generated from their off the field activities and the club's decision of managing merchandising and licensing operation by themselves. It proved to be very profitable to them. Barcelona took over complete control of selling of their products.

