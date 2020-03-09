Champions League Hit By Coronavirus With PSG Vs Dortmund To Be Played Behind Closed Doors

Due to the concerns over the Coronavirus outbreak, the Champions League Round of 16 game between PSG vs Dortmund will take place behind closed doors. This is the first game in the Champions League that will be contested behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The first leg of the Champions League clash between Dortmund vs PSG ended 2-1 at the Westfalenstadion as Erling Braut Haaland netted a brace while Neymar got a crucial away goal for the Parisians. Read on to know how to watch the PSG vs Dortmund live game.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes on Wednesday will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus, say Paris Police. #PSGBVB — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) March 9, 2020

Champions League: PSG vs Dortmund behind closed doors

The second leg of the Champions League clash between PSG vs Dortmund will not have any spectators at the Parc des Princes in order to reduce the spread of Coronavirus that has already caused nearly 4,000 deaths. However, this is not the first game for PSG that has been affected due to Coronavirus as their weekend game against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 was postponed due to a Coronavirus outbreak near the Stade de la Meinau.

📍 #PSGBVB



Paris Saint-Germain notes the decision of the Paris Prefecture de Police to hold the Paris Saint-Germain v Borussia Dortmund match on Wednesday 11 March behind closed doors.



👉 https://t.co/a4vhRa0c2V pic.twitter.com/GQljZMq9BJ — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 9, 2020

Now, the police in the Franch capital have confirmed that the second leg of the Round of 16 Champions League encounter between PSG vs Dortmund at the Parc Des Princes will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure to halt the spread of Coronavirus.

Champions League: PSG vs Dortmund live

Although fans in Paris will be unable to watch the Champions League second leg of PSG vs Dortmund live match in the stadium, BT Sport 3 will broadcast the game. The PSG vs Dortmund live game is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, March 12 (Thursday morning 1:30 am IST).