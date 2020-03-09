The Debate
Champions League Hit By Coronavirus With PSG Vs Dortmund To Be Played Behind Closed Doors

Football News

The Champions League Round of 16 second-leg game between PSG and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc Des Princes will now take place behind close doors.

Champions League

Due to the concerns over the Coronavirus outbreak, the Champions League Round of 16 game between PSG vs Dortmund will take place behind closed doors. This is the first game in the Champions League that will be contested behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The first leg of the Champions League clash between Dortmund vs PSG ended 2-1 at the Westfalenstadion as Erling Braut Haaland netted a brace while Neymar got a crucial away goal for the Parisians. Read on to know how to watch the PSG vs Dortmund live game. 

ALSO READ: Vela Nets 50th MLS Goal In LAFC's 3-3 Draw With Philadelphia

ALSO READ: Detained Ronaldinho 'did Not Know' Passport Was Fake, Lawyer Says

Champions League: PSG vs Dortmund behind closed doors

The second leg of the Champions League clash between PSG vs Dortmund will not have any spectators at the Parc des Princes in order to reduce the spread of Coronavirus that has already caused nearly 4,000 deaths. However, this is not the first game for PSG that has been affected due to Coronavirus as their weekend game against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 was postponed due to a Coronavirus outbreak near the Stade de la Meinau.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Troll Cristiano Ronaldo After Lionel Messi Overtakes Juventus Star

Now, the police in the Franch capital have confirmed that the second leg of the Round of 16 Champions League encounter between PSG vs Dortmund at the Parc Des Princes will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure to halt the spread of Coronavirus.

ALSO READ: Jadon Sancho Hints At Big-money Manchester United Move In The Summer: Report

Champions League: PSG vs Dortmund live

Although fans in Paris will be unable to watch the Champions League second leg of PSG vs Dortmund live match in the stadium, BT Sport 3 will broadcast the game. The PSG vs Dortmund live game is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, March 12 (Thursday morning 1:30 am IST).

