Jadon Sancho Hints At Big-money Manchester United Move In The Summer: Report

Amid frequent reports of a move to the Premier League, Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has hinted that he would be on his way to join Manchester United. The winger has made it clear in the past that he desires to play in the Premier League next season. United are considered as the front-runners to sign the winger.

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho likes a post linking him to Old Trafford

According to a recent report, Jadon Sancho liked a post on Instagram that questioned if he would join Manchester United. However, Sancho went on to unlike the post later, once fans spotted it. However, it was already too late for the winger to escape the limelight. It is reported that Manchester United seek to sign Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window. Club executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is also willing to offer an astonishing £200,000-a-week contract to Jadon Sancho.

Vorlage Nummer 1️⃣5️⃣. Damit hat Jadon seinen persönlichen Bestwert aus der vergangenen Bundesliga-Saison geknackt. #kannmanmalmachen pic.twitter.com/M12D5dPSUP — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) March 7, 2020

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho has a contract until 2022

Jadon Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund in 2017 from Manchester City. He went on to establish himself as one of the prominent players of the squad. The winger has netted 17 goals along with 19 assists in 34 games for the Bundesliga outfit this season. It is reported that any team that wishes to rope in the Dortmund star will have to shell out at least £100 million. While his contract with Dortmund runs until 2022, Manchester United are reportedly prepared to pay the hefty amount demanded by Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund defeat Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Dortmund defeated Borussia Monchengladbach in Bundesliga on Sunday. Thorgan Hazard and Achraf Hakimi scored for Lucien Favre’s side on Matchday 25. Jadon Sancho assisted Hakimi’s goal, taking his assist tally to 19 in 34 games this season. Lars Stindl scored for Monchengladbach but could not help his side claim three points at Borussia-Park.

A victory for Borussia Dortmund takes them to the second spot on the Bundesliga points table. Favre’s men are now four points adrift of league leaders Bayern Munich. They will next play against Schalke in Bundesliga on Saturday.

