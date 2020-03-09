The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Barcelona Troll Cristiano Ronaldo After Lionel Messi Overtakes Juventus Star

Football News

Barcelona official Twitter handle trolled Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi overtook the Portuguese to become Europe's all-time top scorer.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Barcelona

Barcelona star Lionel Messi scored against Real Sociedad to reclaim the top spot in LaLiga after an underwhelming performance in El Clasico. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner also overtook his arch-rival - Cristiano Ronaldo - as Europe’s all-time top goalscorer. Barcelona could not hold their excitement after the milestone.

Also Read | Barcelona confidence unaffected by fan frustration, says Setien

Barcelona troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi record

Lionel Messi scored a penalty against Real Sociedad, while Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score against Inter Milan over the weekend. Barcelona’s official Twitter handle tweeted, “The natural order of the universe has been restored.” They put up a website link highlighting Messi’s extraordinary achievement against his arch-rival.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's mother recovering well, thanks fans for their prayers on Instagram

Lionel Messi overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi has now scored 438 goals in 474 appearances in Europe’s top five leagues. This tally is one goal more than Cristiano Ronaldo's. He has netted 437 goals while playing 543 games. The Portuguese international failed to score against Inter Milan. It ended his 11 league-game goalscoring streak. However, he did impact the game, assisting the first goal for the defending Serie A champions.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes' house raided by cops over tax fraud allegations

Fans react to Lionel Messi's milestone

Barcelona, Juventus lead in respective leagues

Lionel Messi has 16 goals to his credit along with six assists this season. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has netted 25 goals, while also bagging three assists for the Old lady this season. Barcelona have a two-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. On the other hand, Juventus have a one-point lead over Lazio.

Also Read | Ryan Giggs lists Paul Scholes, not Cristiano Ronaldo, as the best player he's played with

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Zen
SADAVARTE INTERRUPTED BY SENA MLAS
MNS
RAJ THAKERAY'S 'SHADOW CABINET'
Coronavirus
SENSEX HITS 10-YEAR LOW AMID CORONA
Jaishankar arrives on surprise visit to Kashmir, meets kin of people stranded in Iran
JAISHANKAR ARRIVES ON SURPRISE VISIT TO KASHMIR, MEETS KIN OF PEOPLE STRANDED IN IRAN
Hungama 2
HUNGAMA 2 IS 'CONFUSION UNLIMITED'
China closes multiple temporary hospitals as new virus cases decline
CHINA CLOSES MAKESHIFT HOSPITALS