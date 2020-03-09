Barcelona Troll Cristiano Ronaldo After Lionel Messi Overtakes Juventus Star

Barcelona star Lionel Messi scored against Real Sociedad to reclaim the top spot in LaLiga after an underwhelming performance in El Clasico. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner also overtook his arch-rival - Cristiano Ronaldo - as Europe’s all-time top goalscorer. Barcelona could not hold their excitement after the milestone.

The natural order of the universe has been restored. https://t.co/cRT1BSJjpX — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 7, 2020

Lionel Messi scored a penalty against Real Sociedad, while Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score against Inter Milan over the weekend. Barcelona’s official Twitter handle tweeted, “The natural order of the universe has been restored.” They put up a website link highlighting Messi’s extraordinary achievement against his arch-rival.

Lionel Messi overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi has now scored 438 goals in 474 appearances in Europe’s top five leagues. This tally is one goal more than Cristiano Ronaldo's. He has netted 437 goals while playing 543 games. The Portuguese international failed to score against Inter Milan. It ended his 11 league-game goalscoring streak. However, he did impact the game, assisting the first goal for the defending Serie A champions.

Always the king 😘😍 — Nihal shaikh (@Nihalsh72573847) March 8, 2020

The real throne back to the original king.

👑👑👑👑 — Mubarak (@mubs_mr) March 7, 2020

Even when he's not in form he breaks records. — A.J.K (@AliJaheedKhazay) March 7, 2020

Thank Messi. 😊



(Now can he rest? He needs to be fit. 🥺) — Laura 🦁 (@intergalaxtics) March 7, 2020

Barcelona, Juventus lead in respective leagues

Lionel Messi has 16 goals to his credit along with six assists this season. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has netted 25 goals, while also bagging three assists for the Old lady this season. Barcelona have a two-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. On the other hand, Juventus have a one-point lead over Lazio.

