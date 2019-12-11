The Debate
Champions League: RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann Creates Unique History With Recent Win

Football News

RB Leipzig secured UCL Round of 16 qualification with a draw against Lyon. Manager Julian Nagelsmann wrote his name in the history books after the result.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Champions League

Three wins, two draws and a solitary loss in their Champions League campaign so far means that Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig side have secured qualification for the Champions League Round of 16. Emil Forsberg and Timo Werner provided the goals for the Bundesliga side during their 2-2 draw against Lyon. However, there was another thread woven into the story of their Champions League qualification. 

Also Read | Erling Haaland Asks For Water Bottle Just To Throw In Anger After Losing To Liverpool

Champions League: Julian Nagelsmann makes history

At just 32 years of age, RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann became the youngest manager to lead a team through to the Champions League Round of 16. The German has enjoyed an excellent reputation ever since taking over as the manager of Bundesliga side Hoffenheim two years.ago. Earlier this year, RB Leipzig appointed Nagelsmann as their manager after Ralf Rangnick was handed a senior position in the Red Bull organisation. Interestingly, Nagelsmann also made history when he took over at Hoffenheim. The German became the youngest permanent head coach in the history of the Bundesliga. After achieving this feat, Nagelsmann lifted Hoffenheim out of relegation in his first season in charge. He is also the youngest manager to take charge of a Champions League game, a feat he achieved last season with Hoffenheim. 

Also Read | Ancelotti Sacked Despite Guiding Napoli To Champions League Last 16

Julian Nagelsmann waxes lyrical about Barcelona

Earlier this week, the RB Leipzig boss was quoted as saying that Barcelona is "a beautiful city, a beautiful club”. However, Nagelsmann continued by saying that Barcelona is not the only club that he finds attractive. He also revealed that he was approached for the Dortmund job before Lucien Favre was appointed as their manager.

Also Read | Ansu Fati Becomes Youngest Ever Champions League Scorer After Goal Against Inter Milan

Also Read | Liverpool, Chelsea Through To Champions League Last 16 As Ajax Go Out

Published:
