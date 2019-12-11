Champions League: RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann Creates Unique History With Recent Win

Three wins, two draws and a solitary loss in their Champions League campaign so far means that Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig side have secured qualification for the Champions League Round of 16. Emil Forsberg and Timo Werner provided the goals for the Bundesliga side during their 2-2 draw against Lyon. However, there was another thread woven into the story of their Champions League qualification.

Champions League: Julian Nagelsmann makes history

Julian Nagelsmann is the youngest ever manager to top the group stage of the #UCL.



Just 32 years of age. 👏 pic.twitter.com/Mw293k9LFE — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 10, 2019

At just 32 years of age, RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann became the youngest manager to lead a team through to the Champions League Round of 16. The German has enjoyed an excellent reputation ever since taking over as the manager of Bundesliga side Hoffenheim two years.ago. Earlier this year, RB Leipzig appointed Nagelsmann as their manager after Ralf Rangnick was handed a senior position in the Red Bull organisation. Interestingly, Nagelsmann also made history when he took over at Hoffenheim. The German became the youngest permanent head coach in the history of the Bundesliga. After achieving this feat, Nagelsmann lifted Hoffenheim out of relegation in his first season in charge. He is also the youngest manager to take charge of a Champions League game, a feat he achieved last season with Hoffenheim.

Julian Nagelsmann is younger than Lionel Messi...



In fact, 60 players *older* than the RB Leipzig manager have made at least one appearance in the Champions league this season. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ai2RzyGTlW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 10, 2019

Julian Nagelsmann waxes lyrical about Barcelona

Earlier this week, the RB Leipzig boss was quoted as saying that Barcelona is "a beautiful city, a beautiful club”. However, Nagelsmann continued by saying that Barcelona is not the only club that he finds attractive. He also revealed that he was approached for the Dortmund job before Lucien Favre was appointed as their manager.

