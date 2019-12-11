Erling Haaland Asks For Water Bottle Just To Throw In Anger After Losing To Liverpool

"What is your prediction for the Champions League game against Liverpool?", RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland was asked by a journalist. "A 3-1 win", he replied, bursting with confidence. He backed himself to score all three goals in his prediction.

Champions League: Erling Haaland threat stifled in RB Salzburg vs Liverpool

When Erling Haaland drove through Liverpool's penalty box inside the first 15 seconds of the game, RB Salzburg fans would have been brimming with hope. Perhaps they were wishing for Haaland's prediction to turn into reality. However, as RB Salzburg fans and Erling Haaland learned after the 90 minutes, scoring a hat-trick against the reigning European champions is easier said than done.

Erling Haaland grabbed the bottle just to throw it away

The Manchester United target was up against a Ballon d'Or runner-up on the night. Erling Haaland's frustration, therefore, is understandable. During the game against Liverpool, Haaland was seen asking for a bottle of water, only to latch at it and throw it into the ground. That moment perhaps summed up his night, as he was substituted for Masaya Okugawa with 15 minutes left to play. That's not to say that Erling Haaland wasn't a threat against Liverpool. The 19-year-old Norwegian was a picture of agility and guile as he looked to force the issue for RB Salzburg. Liverpool's colossal centre-back Virgil van Dijk, however, put in one of his best performances of the season to thwart the Salzburg striker.

Alisson made seven saves against RB Salzburg, the joint-most by a goalkeeper to have kept a clean sheet in a #UCL game this season.



The first keeper to stop RB Salzburg from scoring this season.

RB Salzburg vs Liverpool: Liverpool keep a rare clean sheet

The fact that Liverpool kept a clean sheet against RB Salzburg was surprising, considering the game was played at a breakneck pace in the first 45 minutes. Erling Haaland has now failed to score in a Champions League game for the first time in his career. However, he has scored eight goals in his first six Champions League games. It is no surprise, therefore, that Europe's top clubs are taking notice of the towering forward.

