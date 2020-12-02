Champions League Results And Highlights: Shakhtar HAMMER Real Madrid, Bayern Hold Atletico

Defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid's struggling campaign continued in the Champions League on Tuesday. Zinedine Zidane's men were humiliated 2-0 by Ukrainian football giants Shakhtar Donetsk, sensing further trouble for Los Blancos. Real Madrid are yet to seal a spot in the Round of 16, with their fortune in the competition set to be decided on the final matchday of the group stage when they take on Borussia Monchengladbach.

Shakhtar vs Real Madrid Champions League highlights

Real Madrid continued their poor display against Shakhtar on Tuesday in the Champions League. The Bernabeu outfit had lost out against the Ukrainian side on the opening day of the European club competition as well. Two second-half goals from Dentinho and Manor Solomon were enough to sink Zidane's men away from home.

A victory could have ensured a spot for Los Blancos in the round of 16 of the competition, but the wait has been prolonged until the final matchday for the club fans. Real Madrid sit third in the Champions League group stage table with seven points to their credit and a victory against leaders Monchengladbach is must to progress further.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League highlights: Muller denies easy progress

A victory against defending European champions Bayern Munich could have meant Atletico Madrid were in the final 16 of the competition. It was indeed a difficult task for Diego Simeone, who had to cope in the absence of Luis Suarez and Diego Costa. Joao Felix rose on the occasion to help bag the lead in the first half.

But, Bayern superstar Thomas Muller denied an easy way out for the Wanda Metropolitano outfit. Felipe brought down the German midfielder inside the penalty box, following which a spot-kick was awarded late in the game. And Muller made no mistake from the spot.

As per the Champions League fixtures, Rojiblancos need a victory against RB Salzburg in the final matchday to progress ahead. Interestingly, RB Salzburg avoided being knocked out of the competition when they came up against Lokomotiv Moscow, defeating the hosts 3-1.

Champions League results

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-3 RB Salzburg

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-3 Inter Milan

Marseille 2-1 Olympiacos

Liverpool 1-0 Ajax

Atalanta 1-1 Midtjylland

Porto 0-0 Manchester City

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter