Man United's Old Trafford Voted As The Most Loved Stadium In UK, Beats Anfield

Man United fans have something to cheer ahead of their Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at home. Last year's beaten finalists will be playing at Old Trafford, which was the most loved club ground in the United Kingdom according to a recent survey. Old Trafford pipped Liverpool's Anfield Stadium and Arsenal's Emirates stadium to the top of the pile, a statistic which Red Devils fans will certainly be proud of.

Man United stadium voted as the most loved stadium in UK

According to a nations wide survey conducted by I Love Manchester, Old Trafford was voted as the most loved stadium in UK, with a third of the Brits (32 per cent) voting in favour of Manchester United's home. Fondly known as the Theatre of Dreams, the stadium ranked came in 7th place amongst all sporting venues, stadiums and landmarks in the UK. Old Trafford featured in the top 10 alongside other prominent sporting venues including the Lord’s Cricket Ground, Centre Court at Wimbledon and the Wembley Stadium.

Old Trafford, "The Theatre of Dreams", has come in at number one as the most loved football stadium in the UK, according to a national survey.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/mN9caglzQW — United Mob (@UnitedMob) December 2, 2020

The report also stated that 72 per cent of Mancunians believe that the most important element of sporting landmarks is the history and heritage, with a further 49 per cent also considering the size and crowd capacity as equally important. Nearly 70 per cent of Mancunians questioned are missing live football with the stadiums locked out amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The report further states that over half (56 per cent) of sports fans in Manchester miss simply cheering on their team, while a further 58 per cent are longing for the noise and atmosphere of the stadium.

And while fans have missed the stadium atmosphere, a whopping 75 per cent sports fans miss their matchday routines like having a drink in the same pub before/after kick-off and meeting the people they only see at games. Manchester United had announced their intentions to bring back fans for games in October, but their plans were blown away by the national lockdown and the tier system. While 2,000 fans can attend games at the Anfield Stadium starting this weekend, the wait is longer for the Red Devils supporters who have been placed in Tier 3. The Man United stadium last hosted fans at Old Trafford in the Manchester derby back in March, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side registered a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay.

(Image Courtesy: Man United Instagram)