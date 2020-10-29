Champions League Results: Barcelona Edge Past Juventus, Man United Humble Leipzig

Matchday 2 of the Champions League 2020-21 season brought about some scintillating football to the fore, with some results hinting at a spectacular campaign as the season progresses. Defending European champions Bayern Munich continued their perfect start to the title defence, albeit a narrow victory against Lokomotiv Moscow, while Barcelona edged past Juventus with ease.

Champions League results: Bayern defeat Lokomotiv Moscow

Following a thumping 4-0 victory against Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich were up against Lokomotiv Moscow in the second fixture of the Champions League. Although the Bavarians could not replicate the scoreline against Diego Simeone's men, they managed to bag a victory narrowly.

Leon Goretzka bagged an early goal, only for Anton Miranchuk to equalise in the 70th minute. But Joshua Kimmich struck a volley nine minutes later to seal the tie. The Bundesliga heavyweights now lead the group A Champions League standings with two victories in as many games.

Champions League highlights: Man United vs RB Leipzig

Manchester United's attacking football was on display against the Bundesliga outfit, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men netted five times at Old Trafford. Mason Greenwood bagged the opener in the first half, followed by a hat-trick from Marcus Rashford, his first in his professional career.

Interestingly, the 22-year-old was introduced in the game only in the second half, becoming only the second substitute to score thrice for Man United, after Solskjaer. The Red Devils lead the Group H Champions League standings with six points in two games.

Champions League highlights: Juventus vs Barcelona

Barcelona had to dust off the El Clasico criticism following a 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid at home. And the Catalan giants did shrug it off exceptionally when they played Juventus on Wednesday. Andrea Pirlo felt the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been under isolation after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Ousmane Dembele's deflected shot found the back of the net in the 14th minute. It was indeed a miserable night for the Turin-based outfit, with striker Alvaro Morata being denied thrice following repeated Video Assistant Referee (VAR) checks. Juventus had narrow to no chances in the game after Lionel Messi converted from the spot, following a foul on Federico Bernarceschi on Ansu Fati. With two victories in as many games, Barcelona top the Group G charts.

Champions League results

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter Milan

Marseille 0-3 Manchester City

Liverpool 2-0 Midtjylland

Borussia Monchengkadbach 2-2 Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid 3-2 RB Salzburg

Porto 2-0 Olympiacos

Atalanta 2-2 Ajax

Krasnodar 0-4 Chelsea

Istanbul Basaksehir 0-2 PSG

Ferencvaros 2-2 Dynamo Kyiv

Club Brugge 1-1 Lazio

Dortmund 2-0 Zenit

Sevilla 1-0 Rennes

Image courtesy: Barcelona Turkey, Man Utd Twitter