Departing Barcelona President Bartomeu Wants Lionel Messi To End Career At Camp Nou Itself

The infamous showdown between Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu and legend Lionel Messi seems to have finally headed towards an end with the club chief tendering his resignation on Tuesday. Messi and Bartomeu haven't been on good terms for the past season with the Argentine even demanding his resignation. Despite the bittersweet relationship between the two, the outgoing president expects the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to end his career at Camp Nou.

Messi key to Koeman's project: Bartomeu

As quoted by Goal, Bartomeu admits Messi might be angry with him for not allowing him to leave the previous summer. But the former Barcelona president insists he spoke to the Argentine as well as his family to convince them to stay at Barcelona. Messi holds the key to Ronald Koeman's 'project', adds Bartomeu.

Messi took the Catalonian faithful by surprise when he sent a burofax to Barcelona, asking the club to allow him to leave on a free transfer. But Bartomeu refused to sanction a move for the Argentina international. Instead, he held on to the demand that Messi should fulfil his contractual obligations.

Moreover, he asked the prospective clubs to pay his entire release clause if they wished to sign him. Ironically, the Messi release clause has been estimated at €600 million.

Messi contract situation worries Bartomeu, urges him to end his career at Barcelona

Indeed, Messi has been unhappy at Barcelona for quite a while now, a fact that is not hidden from Bartomeu as well. But the former Barcelona President hopes the club legend is happy and goes on to extend his contract. Notably, Messi is in his final season with his contract set to end in June 2021. Bartomeu also hopes Messi ends his career at the club.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu announces the resignation of the FC Barcelona Board of Directors. pic.twitter.com/Xr9pBoUzHM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 27, 2020

Messi and Bartomeu's conflict might end with the president's resignation. He might also agree to extend his stay at the club if Bartomeu's successor proposes a promising plan to sail the club out of the controversial waves that have hit Camp Nou. But, any decision should be taken soon, citing the fact that the club captain will be legally eligible to agree to a free transfer beginning from January 2021.

Image courtesy: FC Barcelona Twitter