Champions League Results: Bayern Thwart Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid Stunned By Shakhtar

Matchday 1 of the Champions League wrapped up with the latest results throwing up several surprises. A total of 27 goals were scored across the latest eight games in a dramatic night in the competition. While Liverpool continued their dominance over Dutch opposition, there was a surprise in store for Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid. Here is the complete list of Champions League results and a look at the Champions League highlights.

Also Read: Bayern Routs Atlético 4-0 To Start Champions League Defense

Champions League results: Bayern rout Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich began the defence of their crown in imperious fashion, as they dominated Atletico Madrid throughout the 90 minutes. The result of the Bayern vs Atletico Madrid game never looked in doubt, with a Kinglsey Coman double coupled with fine strikes from Corentin Tolisso and Leon Goretzka handing the German champions a victory. The 4-0 loss meant that Diego Simeone’s men suffered their joint heaviest defeat in the UEFA Champions League this week.

Also Read: Barcelona Teenager Pedri Gonzalez Had To Take TAXI After Scoring In Champions League Win

Champions League group stage: Shakhtar shock Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s poor form continued as they suffered a shock home defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk. The visitors raced into a 3-0 lead within the first 42 minutes in the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar encounter. What was even more impressive was that the visitors fielded a team with seven starters aged 21 or under. While Real Madrid launched a comeback in the second half courtesy Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior, Zinedine Zidane’s men couldn’t muster any more goals as they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat at home. They also had a late goal chalked off for offside after a VAR check deemed Vinicius Jr had impeded the goalkeeper's vision.

Also Read: Vinicius Jr Scores Fastest Champions League Goal In 14 Seconds Amid Real Madrid Defeat

Champions League highlights: Pep Guardiola’s men record comeback victory

Desperate for European success, Pep Guardiola’s men won their first Champions League group stage match as they came from behind to beat Porto. The visitors took the lead with a stunning solo effort from Luiz Diaz, but Man City quickly levelled the scores with a Sergio Aguero penalty. In a game which saw them have almost 70% possession, their dominance ultimately paid off with goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres wrapping up a 3-1 victory.

Champions League highlights: Inter held at home by Monchengladbach

9 - Romelu Lukaku has now scored in each of his last nine games in European competition (10 goals), extending the longest-ever such run by an Inter Milan player. Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/1Zt2XskY36 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 21, 2020

The Champions League encounter between Inter Milan and Borussia Monchengladbach burst into life after a quiet first half. All the four goals in the game were scored after the break. While Romelu Lukaku put his side ahead in the 49th minute, the visitors equalized with a Ramy Bensebaini penalty in the 63rd minute. The visitors looked to have won the game when Jonas Hoffman found the back of the net six minutes from time, but Lukaku once again bailed out his side in the 90th minute as the game ended 2-2.

Also Read: Salzburg Draws 2-2 With Lokomotiv Moscow In Champions League

Champions League results roundup

RB Salzburg 2-2 Lokomotiv Moscow

Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk

Ajax 0-1 Liverpool

Manchester City 3-1 Porto

Midtjylland 0-4 Atalanta

Olympiacos 1-0 Marseille

Bayern Munich 4-0 Atletico Madrid

Inter Milan 2-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Image Credits: UEFA Champions League Twitter