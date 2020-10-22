Barcelona Teenager Pedri Gonzalez Had To Take TAXI After Scoring In Champions League Win

Barcelona teenager Pedri Gibzalez scored on his Champions League debut in Barcelona’s 5-1 rout over Ferencvaros and this would be something memorable for the 17-year-old. However, the player has caught the attention for a different reason, after he was seen trying to find a taxi to take him home from the stadium following the game.

Pedri arrived tonight with his stuff in a plastic bag from the supermarket. He left in a cab. In between all that he scored a champions league goal for FC Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/BI7jYszu0T — total Barça (@totalBarca) October 20, 2020

The 17-year-old joined the Blaugrana in a €5 million transfer from Las Palmas last summer and is widely regarded as one of the best youth products in Spanish football. The teenager made his competition debut in the 63rd minute after replacing his fellow teenage mate Ansu Fati, and scored in the closing stages to make it truly an evening to remember.

According to reports, Pedri arrived at Camp Nou with his stuff in a plastic bag from the supermarket. After the game, he left in a cab and this is what that has caught attention, other than his performance obviously. Fans too had reactions for their young star taking a taxi back home.

Be humble that's what all barca players need to be like he is a role model — Zaid Rashid (@ZaidRashid10) October 20, 2020

I'm surprised he's soo humble. — Bę.Ğ (@be_gmusic) October 21, 2020

Cuando tienes 17 años, marcas tu primer gol en la Champions League y luego debes irte en taxi a casa.



Pedri González pic.twitter.com/1HVATddhQC — Amantes Del Fut (@Amantesdelfut_) October 21, 2020

Pedri Gonzalez takes taxi after Champions League game and here is why

The Barcelona youngster is just 17 and is not eligible enough to hold a driving license, thus the player had to arrange for a taxi to take him home from the stadium following the Champions League game.

Barcelona vs Ferencvaros highlights - How the game unfolded?

Barcelona are off and running having got to a wonderful start to this year's Champions League campaign. The team went down to 10 men yet got themselves a comprehensive victory. The team almost conceded early in the game but Nguen had a goal disallowed for offside. Barcelona regrouped themselves and got on the attacking front and started creating loads of chances, which brought them back into the game as they made Ferencvaros more defensive.

Messi netted from the penalty spot in the first half for his 116th goal in the competition before the very talented Ansu Fati added a second. Philippe Coutinho grabbed another goal early in the second before the 17-year-old Pedri Gonzalez netted his first and Ousmane Dembele added the fifth late on. And for the fans, they got encouraging signs ahead of the El Clásico.

Image credits: Pedri Gonzalez Twitter