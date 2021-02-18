Champions League Results: Juventus Stunned By Porto, Dortmund Defeat Sevilla In Thriller

Italian champions Juventus suffered a major setback in their Champions League campaign against FC Porto. The Turin-based outfit could not survive the attacking wave triggered by FC Porto in the first leg of the round of 16. Elsewhere, Erling Haaland guided Borussia Dortmund to a close-edged victory after a five-goal thriller against Spanish giants Sevilla away from home.

Champions League results: Porto vs Juventus highlights

Andrea Pirlo was left embarrassed after his side succumbed against FC Porto in the first leg of the round of 16. Juventus had finished atop the Group G standings and were hoping for an easy way out to get through into the quarter-final of the Champions League. But FC Porto took utmost advantage of the home clash to inflict a first-leg defeat on the Bianconeri.

A defensive debacle from Rodrigo Bentancur facilitated FC Porto's early opener. Mehdi Taremi prodded on a weak pass backwards from Bentancur to score from a simple tap-in in the 2nd minute of the game. Sergio Oliveira was close to double up the lead in the first half when Wojciech Szczesny committed a blunder. But to the goalkeeper's luck, Oliveira struck the shot wide off the post.

And FC Porto produced a similar spectacle as the first half when Moussa Marega doubled the lead in the 46th minute. The striker got past Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral with ease before slamming a sensational strike from inside the area. Although Federico Chiesa did pull back one goal in the 82nd minute, it wasn't just enough for Pirlo and co. Juventus now have a mountain to climb when they host the Portuguese outfit for the second leg.

Champions League results: Sevilla vs Dortmund highlights

Julen Lopetegui's attacking intent was clear when Suso bagged the opener in the 7th minute. Suso drilled a shot at goal only for the ball to cross the line after deflecting off Matts Hummels. But Mahmoud Dahoud equalised for Dortmund in the 19th minute, courtesy of an incredible effort from Erling Haaland on the right flank.

Haaland managed to get onto the score sheet in the 27th minute when he whipped the ball past the net after a splendid one-two with Jadon Sancho. Further mounting pressure on Sevilla, the Norwegian international bagged his brace when Lopetegui's men lost the possession inside their own half.

Marco Reus raced through towards goal before laying it towards Haaland to make it 3-1. Luuk de Jong did make it 3-2 when he struck a volley in the 84th minute. However, Sevilla couldn't match up the scoreline.

When is Champions League second leg scheduled?

The second leg of the Champions League round of 16 will be played in March. Specifically, the second leg Juventus vs FC Porto clash and Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla fixture will be played out on March 9 (March 10 according to IST).

