Champions League Results: Mbappe Routs Hapless Barcelona, Liverpool Beat RB Leipzig

Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) had to cope in the absence of Neymar Jr when they took on Barcelona in the Champions League. And the Parc des Princes outfit went on to display a dominant performance away from home, with Kylian Mbappe having a splendid impact against the Blaugrana. Elsewhere, Liverpool managed to produce a scintillating result against RB Leipzig following a struggling run of form in the Premier League.

Also Read | Bayern chairman LAUGHS at Messi's Barcelona contract, says salary situation should change

Barcelona vs PSG Champions League results: Mbappe hat-trick sinks Blaugrana

Barcelona bagged the lead in the 27th minute from the spot. Frenkie de Jong stumbled inside the box although no contact appeared to have taken place with Layvin Kurzawa. And Lionel Messi made the most of the opportunity. But PSG did not succumb following the opener. Instead, Mauricio Pochettino's men went on to produce a dominant display at Camp Nou.

Mbappe bagged the equaliser in the 32nd minute with Clement Lenglet caught off-guard. In the second half, Alessandro Florenzi struck at the goal from a tight angle with the ball bouncing back towards Mbappe. The Frenchman was quick to net it past Marc-Andre ter Stegen to leave Barcelona hapless.

Moise Kean headed home the third goal for Pochettino after meeting a sensational Leandro Paredes cross in the 70th minute. And Mbappe went on to bag his hat-trick as he struck a brutal shot past Ter Stegen after receiving a splendid pass from Julian Draxler. PSG have a magnificent three-goal lead and would be keen on making the most of the home advantage when Barcelona travel to the French capital for the second leg next month.

Also Read | Barcelona fans insult PSG chief on arrival in Catalunya, chant ‘Leave Messi Alone, Thief!'

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Champions League results: Salah, Mane score for Reds

Despite an entertaining first half, Liverpool and RB Leipzig failed to achieve the breakthrough. Roberto Firmino did score a header, but his effort was called as offside by the linesman. But Mohamed Salah went on to bag the opener in the second half as he intercepted Marcel Sabitzer's back pass to strike it past the net.

Also Read | Barcelona boss Koeman urges referees to protect Neymar, Ronaldo and Messi on the field

In the 58th minute, Curtis Jones sent a sensational pass towards Sadio Mane. The Senegalese international began chasing the ball as Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele failed to stop the Liverpool striker. And Mane maintained his composure while gaining the possession before racing up to score the second goal for Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool were successful in bagging a win in the first leg of the Champions League after conceding defeat in the previous three Premier League games. The Reds will next host RB Leipzig at Anfield on March 10, 2021.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola challenges Bayern to ‘Sextuple Showdown’ against his 2009 Barcelona squad

Image courtesy: Ander Herrera, Liverpool Twitter