Kylian Mbappe Is Best Player In World AHEAD Of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo: Joe Cole

Kylian Mbappe has been the name on everyone's lips after the Frenchman came out all guns blazing at the Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain who took on FC Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday. The young attacker helped himself to a mesmerising UCL hattrick as Paris Saint-Germain outperformed Barcelona and recorded a massive 4-1 victory. After watching Mbappe's exploits against Barcelona, Joe Cole went on to comment on how he feels that the youngster is above Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the moment.

FULL-TIME: FC Barcelona 1️⃣-4️⃣ Paris Saint-Germain 😍@KMbappe ⚽️⚽️⚽️

Moise Kean ⚽️



That was a SENSATIONAL performance at the Camp Nou! #UCL | #FCBPSG pic.twitter.com/klLpJs3sIQ — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 16, 2021

FC Barcelona had a fantastic start to the match as the hosts received a penalty kick in the 27th minute of the game and Lionel Messi converted the spot kicking handing the LaLiga giants their opening goal. However, the Catalunya outfit's happiness was short-lived as Mbappe did not take much time in scoring the equaliser and levelled up the score for PSG.

Mbappe hat-trick: French attacker shines during Barcelona vs PSG

Mbappe struck again around the hour mark of the game as the 22-year-old found the back of the net during the 65th minute handing the visitors a lead for the first time in the game alongside two crucial away goals in their pocket. After a headed goal by Everton loanee Moise Kean, the French World Cup winner scored PSG's fourth goal of the match and completed his hat-trick with a brilliant finish.

Former England international Joe Cole hailed Kylian Mbappe's performance against Barcelona. After watching the young attacker complete his Champions League hat-trick, the Former England star felt that Mbappe is currently above both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and right up there as the world's best player. The 39-year-old was quoted by BT Sport saying that Mbappe is the best player in the world at the moment. Joe Cole went on to mention that Mbappe has a great influence on his team and his style to run away from other players is just amazing.

Speaking about Mbappe's link-up play and work-rate off the ball, the Chelsea and West Ham legend went to mention how he feels that Mbappe is the alpha in football at the moment. Joe Cole went on to add that Ronaldo is the best player in his opinion but as young players go, Kylian Mbappe is the first choice and anyone looking to build a team should go and sign him.

Kylian Mbappe spoke with RMC after the match and commented on the team's performances. He went on to say how the team is very happy because it was a very important match for PSG and they wanted to come here and win. Mentioning how PSG won the match in style the 22-year-old attacker quickly shifted focus and went on to add how they are back to focusing on an important match on Sunday in the French league.