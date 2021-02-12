Pep Guardiola Challenges Bayern to ‘Sextuple Showdown’ Against His 2009 Barcelona Squad

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has challenged Hansi Flick and Bayern Munich to a ‘battle of the sextuples’ after the German giants matched his Barcelona team’s achievement with a sixth straight trophy. Bayern beat Mexican side Tigres 1-0 on Thursday, thanks to Benjamin Pavard's goal, to clinch the Club World Cup. The Club World Cup is the sixth title that Bayern have won in the past nine months and the Bavarians became only the second team in history to achieve that feat since Guardiola's Barcelona did so in 2009.

ALSO READ: Marvel Actor Benedict Wong Flaunts Man United Beanie, Jacket On Set Of Doctor Strange 2

Bayern Munich complete historic sextuple with victory over Tigres at Club World Cup 2021

On Thursday, Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich cemented their place in history after becoming only the second team to win six trophies in a year. The Bavarians secured the trophy thanks to Benjamin Pavard's strike, which happened to be the only goal of the game in Doha. Bayern had previously clinched the Bundesliga title on June 17, 2020, the DFB-Pokal (July 4, 2020), the Champions League (August 3, 2020), the UEFA Super Cup (September 24, 2020) and the DFL Supercup (September 30, 2020).

ALSO READ: Paul Pogba's Agent Doesn't Rule Out Juventus Transfer, Mocks Solskjaer For Getting Nervous

The feat of the 'sextuple' had only been achieved previously by Pep Guardiola in 2009 when the Catalan was in charge of Barcelona. Guardiola’s legendary team, which included the likes of Xavi, Iniesta and Lionel Messi, won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, the Supercopa de Espana, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

ALSO READ: Gareth Bale’s Four Goals Have Cost Spurs £1.31M Each Since His Loan Move From Real Madrid

Guardiola invites Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich for a 'battle of the sextuples'

Soon after Hansi Flick equalled Guardiola's trophy-laden record, Guardiola had a special congratulations for Bayern Munich. The City boss then revealed that his Barcelona team were the first to achieve the sextuple feat and challenged Flick for the 'seventh title'. Pep went on to state that he would ring up Messi & Co. from his Barcelona 2009 squad to face the current crop of Bayern superstars.

ALSO READ: Man United Fan Reveals How Solskjaer’s Classy Message Helped with His Mental Health Issues

"Congratulations, Bayern family. But I would like to say to Hansi you are the second team to win the six titles in a row. Before it was another team, it was Barcelona, so maybe I can call Messi & Co. and we can play for the seventh title. Tell me when and where and we’ll be there," said Guardiola.

Guardiola's Barcelona, in 2009, ended their historic season with 46 wins,13 draws, six defeats, 163 goals scored and 59 goals conceded on the way to their six trophies. Meanwhile, Bayern, who played 10 games less, ended with 47 wins, four draws, four defeats, 167 goals scored and 51 conceded.

Image Credits - FIFA.COM, Bayern Twitter