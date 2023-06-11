'Champions Of Europe': Football World Reacts As Manchester City Achieves Historic 'Treble'

Manchester City picked their maiden UEFA Champions League trophy on Saturday night with their 1-0 win against Italian giants Inter Milan. Emotional scenes were witnessed in Istanbul’s Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium as Pep Guardiola’s team completed the treble of trophies after winning the Premier League title and FA Cup this season. At the same time, Twitter also overflowed reactions as City won the prestigious title, 15 years after Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan transformed City into one of the richest teams in the world.

"Don’t have to ask me if we are going to win the Champions League or not"

Reacting to the City’s incredible achievement, the manager joking said he is now just 13 Champions League titles away from Real Madrid. “If you sleep a little bit we will catch you,” he said. “But I don’t want after one Champions League to disappear, so work harder next season and be in there. There are teams that win the Champions League and after one or two seasons disappear”.

“This is what you have to avoid. Knowing me this is not going to happen. But at the same time I have to admit it, it is a big relief for the club, for the institution, for everyone to have this trophy. Because now, finally, they don’t have to ask me if we are going to win the Champions League or not,” Guardiola added. At the same time, the internet also overflowed with reactions to City’s iconic treble.

