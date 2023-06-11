Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jun 11 ,2023
Teams to win most Champions League titles
Image: @ManCity/Twitter
Manchester City completed their treble of trophies after clinching the Champions League 2022-23 title on Satuday night.
Image: AP
City defeated Inter Milan by 1-0 to win the prestigious title.
Image: AP
This was the first time Manchester City lifted the coveted Champions League trophy.
Image: @ManCity/Twitter
Real Madrid have won the most UCL titles in history, with 14 title triumphs to their name.
Image: AP
Serie A giants won the Champions League for a total of seven times in history.
Image: AP
EPL side Liverpool have also won the title on six occasions.
Image: AP
Bundesliga side Bayern Munich have also won the Champions League six times.
Image: AP
Barcelona won the Champions League on five occasions, with the last title win coming in the 2014/15 season.
Image: AP
