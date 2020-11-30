Chaos At Sunderland Intensifies as Black Cats Sack First-team Manager Phil Parkinson

On Sunday, League One side Sunderland confirmed the sacking of manager Phil Parkinson after he went five games without a win. The Black Cats are currently in eighth place in the League One table, seven points behind leaders, Hull City. Parkinson's sacking only further highlights the issues at Sunderland as the club are now without a first-team manager, a chairman, an academy manager, a U-18s manager as well as first-team assistant manager.

Phil Parkinson sacked as Sunderland manager following a poor start to the season

Only a few hours after a frustrating 1-1 draw against Fleetwood Town on Saturday, Sunderland parted ways with manager Phil Parkinson. The League One side hadn't won even a single match in their last five games across all competitions and are currently seven points behind leaders Hull City. Parkinson leaves Sunderland only 13 months into a two-and-a-half-year contract and the statement from Sunderland confirmed that his assistant, Steve Parkin, had also departed.

Parkinson was appointed as Sunderland boss in October 2019 and was in charge of 47 games till his sacking. Sunderland, who were knocked out of the FA Cup first round against League Two minnows Mansfield Town earlier in November, confirmed that first-team coach Andrew Taylor will be taking charge of the squad for their game against Burton Albion on Tuesday. However, the sacking of Parkinson has only been part of the growing problem at Sunderland, who are also without a head of recruitment.

Sunderland finances: League One club facing major cash problems

In August, Sunderland's financial accounts for the year ending July 2019 showed that around £20.5m of the club's money was used for 'exceptional operating expenses'. At the same time Madrox - the holding company set up by Sunderland owner Stewart Donald to purchase the club - made a £20m profit, as their accounts were also released. Several eyebrows were raised at the Sunderland management and the direction in which the club was heading.

Had Donald's company not used the £20.5m for operating expenses, Sunderland would have shown a profit of £9m. Reports from the Mirror have claimed that Donald has been "desperately trying" to sell Sunderland after stepping down as Chairman of the club in July. The COVID-19 pandemic has also had a major financial impact on the club.

