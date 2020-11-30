Tottenham Are Not Good Enough To Win Premier League Title, Claims Roy Keane

Jose Mourinho's side regained the top spot in the division after a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge, level on points with champions Liverpool but ahead on goal difference. However, Man United legend Roy Keane believes Jose Mourinho might not be able to steer Tottenham to their first league title since 1961.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the Chelsea vs Tottenham game, Roy Keane said that though Mourinho is someone with a fantastic CV and has won the Premier League before, he doesn't have a side good enough to win the league. "I don't think these players he has at Spurs are good enough to win the title. They have the X-factor in Mourinho and Harry Kane, I don't think that's enough. They were hanging on at the end at Stamford Bridge. I think they are on for a very good season, but a very good season is a big difference to trying to win the league title."

Roy Keane went on to add that Tottenham have had some really good results but they have still had the odd blip here and there, against Newcastle and West Ham. The former Manchester United man also commented on the Tottenham boss's post-match statement. "Jose Mourinho said his players were disappointed in the dressing room, I think they should be delighted. Mourinho will be delighted."

Also Read | Arteta Shrugs Off Questions Over His Arsenal Future Amid Worst Start To Season In 39 Years

Jose Mourinho downplays Tottenham's chances of getting their hands on the title

Despite his team's performances so far this season, Jose Mourinho has continued to downplay their chances of getting their hands on the Premier League trophy this season. "We are not even in the race, so we are not a horse, don't know the word in English for the small, young horses. Pony. We are just a pony, and you see the difference. Chelsea are one of the biggest contenders, there is no doubt about that. It is not a problem for them at all to be two points behind us and Liverpool."

Also Read | Messi Almost Pulls Off Maradona's 'Hand Of God' Moment Against Osasuna; Watch Video

Frank Lampard disagrees with Mourinho's assessment on title contenders

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard disagreed with Jose Mourinho's assessment. Lampard insisted after the game that Spurs must be considered title contenders if Chelsea fit that bracket. "It's Jose's call to say it how he sees it from his end, but from the outside they are top of the league, if we are contenders, they have to be contenders."

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Has Witty Message For Edinson Cavani After Striker Leads Man Utd Comeback

Also Read | Man United Striker Edinson Cavani Could Face 3-game Ban Following Alleged Racist Abuse

Image credits: AP